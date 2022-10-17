(Aica/InfoCatlica) If the Lord were to come to earth today: would he find someone who would dedicate time and affection to him, who would put him first? asked the pontiff before the Marian prayer of the Angelus.

The Gospel of today’s Liturgy concludes with a question that worries Jesus: ‘when the Son of man comes, will he find faith on earth?’ It would be like saying: when I reach the end of the story – but, can we think, also now, at this moment of life – will I find a little faith in you, in your world?, I planted at the beginning.

It is a serious question, affirmed the Holy Father who, continuing with his reflection, referred to what the Lord will see today, namely, many wars, poverty and inequalities, great achievements of technology, modern media and people who are always in a hurry. , never stopping. So he added, to the question mentioned, a more specific one: What would he find in me, in my life, in my heart? What priorities will you see?

Often, the Pope noted, we focus on many urgent but not necessary things, we deal with and concern ourselves with many secondary realities; and perhaps, without realizing it, we neglect what counts most and let our love for God cool down, cool down little by little. But Jesus offers us the remedy to warm a lukewarm faith: prayer.

Yes, prayer is the medicine of faith, the restorative of the soul. But it is necessary that she be a constant prayer. If we have to follow a cure to be better, it is important to comply with it well, take the medicines in the correct way and at the right time, with constancy and regularity.

Constancy and regularity: the Holy Father stressed that this applies to everything in life. Let’s think of a plant that we have at home: we have to feed it constantly, every day, we cannot soak it and then leave it without water for weeks! All the more reason for prayer: one cannot live only through strong moments or intense encounters from time to time and then fall into lethargy. Our faith will dry up. It needs the daily water of prayer, it needs time dedicated to God, so that he can enter our time, our history; of constant moments in which we open our hearts, so that he can pour love, peace, glory, strength, hope into us every day; that is, nourish our faith.

For this reason, Francis continued, Jesus today speaks to all his disciples, not just to some! -he underlined-. And I remembered what the Lord says in today’s Gospel: it is necessary to pray always without fainting. Then raising the situation of someone who might object that he does not have time to pray, because he does not live in a convent, he explained that “a wise spiritual practice” can be applied, today a little forgotten, that our elders, especially grandmothers, know well. : the ‘Jaculatory’. They are very short prayers, easy to memorize, that we can repeat often during the day, during various activities, to be in tune with the Lord, said the Holy Father.

And he proposed some examples: As soon as we get up we can say: Lord, I thank you and I offer you this day. This is a little prayer. Afterwards, before an activity, we can repeat: Come, Holy Spirit; and between one thing and the other pray like this: Jesus I trust in you, Jesus I love you. Little prayers that keep us in touch with the Lord.

After these suggestions, the Pope made it clear how many times we send messages to the people we love, exhorting us to also do so with the Lord so that the heart remains connected to Him, inviting us not to forget to read their answers because He always responds.

Where do we find them? In the Gospel, that we must always have it at hand and open it every day, to receive a Word of life addressed to us.

Let’s go back to that advice I gave so many times: carry a little pocket Gospel, in your pocket, in your bag, and so when you have a minute you open it and read something, and the Lord will answer you.

Thus, on this day, he raised his prayer to the faithful Virgin Mary in listening so that she may teach us the art of praying always, without getting tired.