Prayut praises Lisa Blackpink for promo role

Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of South Korean girl group, Blackpink, poses for a photo in Thai-style attire in Ayutthaya. (Photo: lalalalisa_m Instagram)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, for helping promote Thailand and increase the value of the country’s economy.

Government spokeswoman Anucha Burapachaisri said Saturday that the prime minister praised Lisa for expressing her pride in being born Thai by wearing traditional Thai clothes and talking about Thainess in her various shows and public activities.

Lisa recently posted photos of herself and her friends wearing Thai-style short-sleeved blouses and Naga patterned indigo-dyed, clay-fermented cotton sarongs after finishing a concert in Ayutthaya.

Her photos have sparked a trend among her fans to focus on Thai traditional clothing and share tourist destinations and cultures around the world. The spokesperson said that when Lisa visits, the local economy gets a boost.

Lisa’s style of expression works as a soft power that helps boost the economy, he said.

Mr Anucha said the government stressed the importance of promoting Thailand in new ways by working with the state, private and civil society sectors to achieve the sustainable goals.

Lisa: example of ‘soft power’

“The Naga patterned cotton sarong that Lisa wore is an iconic pattern in the Northeast region and a famous handicraft product of Udon Thani.

“Lisa serves as a role model for the younger generation and is helping to share Thai culture by wearing traditional clothes,” he said.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has also invited tourists who are interested in following in his footsteps to visit the three ancient temples he visited in Ayutthaya – Wat Na Phra Main, Wat Mahathat and Wat Manaengplaam, he said. Can travel.