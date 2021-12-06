Pre Christmas diet, what to eat before the holidays

Now here we are, the Christmas gastronomic tour the force is just around the corner. And like every year, let’s get ready for the various “Eat that I see you slimmed down“,”You don’t want to leave this on your plate“, “Taste this, I prepared it especially for you”, uttered by a mother, grandmother or aunt who spent Christmas Eve in the kitchen, cooking an endless list of Lucullian dishes to share.

According to research by Nutrimente Onlus, association for the prevention and knowledge of eating disorders, creator of Teen Nutritional Help, help desk that helps parents to fight their children’s eating disorders, 48% of Italians considerably reduce the portions of their meals in the weeks preceding the holidays, convinced that this can help not to gain too much weight.

Preventive fasting is to be avoided. If we arrive at the family lunch hungry, because for days we ate only boiled broccoli, we run the risk of losing control and throwing ourselves without limits on any dish. diana-polekhina-unsplash

Vegetables for lunch and vegetables for dinner, no sweets and carbohydrates. In conclusion, a very poor and excessively restrictive diet does not help, on the contrary. The survey showed that a good 29% of the interviewees, in order to be found by friends and relatives in perfect shape, and to be able to afford some “extravagance”, adopt do-it-yourself diets without getting too many problems. Little food and a lot of gym. To avoid thinking too much about food close to the holidays, 25% of Italians increase the hours of daily training. Moving and playing sports is always good but, even in this case, you shouldn’t overdo it, as you could run the risk of overloading your muscles.

Which dietary regime to follow, therefore, in the weeks preceding the holidays to get ready for lunches and dinners, during which, undoubtedly (and fortunately!) we will commit some sin of gluttony? First of all, we must avoid preventive fasting. If we arrive at the family lunch hungry, because for days we ate only boiled broccoli, we run the risk of losing control and throwing ourselves without limits on any dish. So it’s better to think of one healthy diet, varied, rich in wholesome foods, with a particular eye towards those who could help us to speed up metabolism.

As we know the metabolism can be trained through nutrition and practicing a ‘adequate physical activity. Too drastic diets risk not only slowing down any weight loss, but also being harmful. The right amount of sport, combined with an adequate diet, allows you to keep your metabolism active and therefore to burn more calories. The consumption of the right macronutrients, in balance between sugars, fats and proteins, plays a fundamental role.

Booster foods

One of the foods that helps our body function more efficiently allowing us to consume more energy is among these is the green tea, which through the high concentration of epigallocatechin gallate, antioxidants and polyphenols, has a thermogenic action. Then the chili pepper, which thanks to capsaicin has a stimulating action on the body’s metabolic activities, reducing the sense of hunger. To remember also the‘oil extra virgin olive oil, which contains helic acid useful for eliminating fats; the spices, which stimulate the circulation and combustion of food; L’pineapple, rich in bromelain, an enzyme that promotes the digestion of proteins. It’s still, garlic, avocado, green leafy vegetables, mango, papaya, oranges, grapefruit, apples, cauliflower. Do not forget all the foods rich in Omega 3, essential for restoring the correct metabolic rhythm: these fatty acids reduce the production of leptin, a hormone that participates in slowing down the metabolism. Go ahead, then a walnuts, sunflower and flax seeds, cashews.

The spices they stimulate the circulation and combustion of food Photo by Mareefe from Pexels

Password: balance

If fasts are to be avoided, it is good not to overdo it even with practical physical activity with the idea of ​​repairing or anticipating binges. Eating little and badly has the sole result of stressing the organism. Excessive sporting activity can put you at risk of injury.

Red light

On the other hand, all refined and processed foods and those rich in sugar should be avoided. Poor rest, as well as the notorious stress are factors that negatively affect the quality of life and slow down the metabolism. Try to take advantage of the time of the holidays to resume pleasant and relaxing activities who has suspended due to lack of time and resume friendships.

Try to take advantage of the time of the holidays to resume pleasant and relaxing activities that have been suspended due to lack of time and to resume friendships. Photo by Elina Fairytale from Pexels

