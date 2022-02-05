Pre-hypertension, the values ​​you need to keep under control

Each person is different from another. So even when it comes to acceptable values ​​for blood pressure, the general cardiovascular risk profile must always be understood. Those who suffer from diabetes, are overweight and perhaps have even slightly elevated cholesterol will have a different risk from those who are fit and have no blood test changes. Therefore, the approach to blood pressure controls must be personalized.

In fact, with the same values, the doctor can identify different treatment strategies. But there is one aspect that should never be underestimated, because it represents a sort of border not to be crossed for everyone. Is called pre-hypertension, or, if you prefer, normal-high blood pressure. Here’s how to recognize and deal with it.

When it comes to normal-high blood pressure

Pre-hypertension or normal-high blood pressure affects about 30% of the Italian adult population with blood pressure values ​​between 130 and 139 millimeters of mercury rough and between 85 and 89 millimeters of mercury for the least. This is a condition that must be monitored, especially considering that it tends to affect young adults under-50 in particular, who may report even minimal pressure increases to tension and pressing commitments. This situation almost never creates particular ailments, such as hypertension, but it can progress over time giving rise to an increase in risk.

“Suffice it to say that even a modest increase in blood pressure values ​​of 2 millimeters of mercury above the recommended levels can be correlated with an increase in cases of heart attack (7%) and a 10% stroke, as also reported by the indications of the Company European Cardiology (ESC) and the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) ”- recalls Claudio Borghi, Director of the Department of Internal Medicine, Policlinico S. Orsola-Malpighi of Bologna.

To date, pharmacological treatment is recommended only in subjects with a high cardiovascular risk and a previous overt disease; for patients with pre-hypertension, on the other hand, there is the opportunity for a therapeutic approach that focuses exclusively on lifestyle modifications (weight control, regular physical activity, little salt at the table) as well as the use of nutraceuticals such as those that contain elements that can help such as beet extracts or vitamin C or magnesium. These are actions that are completely similar to those found in traditional drugs and as such represent the missing link in the prevention strategies of the future. “

Of course, checking your blood pressure regularly is up to us. And the ally we have for any advice if the values ​​tend to rise but are not yet to the point of requiring real therapy is the general practitioner. Speaking of normal-high blood pressure, according to Ovidio Brignoli, Vice President of the Italian Society of General Medicine (SIMG), “at the moment the only weapon at our disposal is to continue to suggest the adoption of correct lifestyles and to recommend the use of nutraceuticals, valid supports for patients with pre-hypertension “.

Because the pressure must be checked and lowered if necessary

Today science is able to explain the path that leads to possible damage, not only to the heart but also to the brain and kidneys as well as to the eyes, linked to hypertension not properly addressed. Remembering that in the case of a real pathology it is always necessary to regularly take the drugs indicated by the doctor, getting used to any checks to refine the therapies, it must be remembered that hypertension allies itself with other enemies of the heart and circulation, or with others risk factors.

Progressively you can have it an alteration of the endothelium, in practice, the internal membrane of the arteries, with a progressive narrowing of the vessels that become even more rigid. This makes it more difficult to supply blood and oxygen to the body, so the heart has to pump more and can weaken, with the possible onset of heart failure. In severe cases, when blood flow is blocked, there is a risk of stroke and heart attack.

The important thing, in terms of prevention, is to remember to always take stock of the pressure, from an early age, with your doctor. On the basis of the different parameters that the expert can evaluate in the heart and arteries check-up, then, the indications are provided for each person. Remembering that with good habits you are never wrong. No smoking, attention to the table with lots of fruit and vegetables and little salt, regular physical activity and weight control are the weapons we must use to stay healthy.