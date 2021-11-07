Pre-mine Ethereum: fairness and regulation

Source: Adobe / ilolab

You may not be aware of this, but as of July 2014, Ethereum (ETH) had a pre-mine in which about 60 million ETH were sold (worth about 272 billion dollars now) for a total of 18.3 million dollars, while 12 million were kept aside for first contributors and the Ethereum Foundation. At 72 million ETH, this total represents roughly 63.7% of Ethereum’s current total supply, increasing the spectrum of centralization, particularly when the platform switches to a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

In fact, for many of the detractors of Ethereum, its premine is one of the main reasons it will never be decentralized like Bitcoin (BTC) and they say it could end up being controlled by a relatively small group of people (if it isn’t already). At the same time, they suggest that the premine is similar to an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), thus potentially putting Ethereum in the line of fire of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, the Ethereum community denies that the 2014 pre-mine has any effect on the decentralization of the platform, claiming that the ETH premine has been distributed to thousands of people. At the same time, they argue that Ethereum’s move to PoS will not reduce its decentralization.

Ethereum pre-mine: is it bad?

“A pre-mine is unethical and favors some actors over others in a political way. Consequently, the problems that arise are not only in the future, but also in the present and in the past, “said Gigi, author and advocate of Bitcoin.

It suggests that one of the big problems with Ethereum’s premine sale is that it risks regulatory repercussions for the platform, particularly if it only distributes tokens to a relatively small number of buyers. This appears to be the case, given sales figures indicating that 40% of total sales went to just 100 buyers.

“More and more people are coming to the conclusion that the Ethereum presale has the characteristics of an illegal security offering,” he told Cryptonews.com, advising readers to study the articles published by attorney Preston Byrne and researcher Hasu in 2018. like the Amy Cator piece linked above).

And Gigi is not the only observer who says that the premine probably qualifies ETH as a security. This is also the opinion of Josef Tětek, Trezor Brand Ambassador at SatoshiLabs.

“First, the ICO can be classified as a security offering and the ether tokens as securities. The SEC may change its previous stance on this issue, simply because the offer is not much different from what subsequent ICOs, classified as unlicensed securities offerings, have made, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Furthermore, Tětek also notes that the pre-mine will aggravate the problems related to ownership concentration and centralization, particularly when Ethereum becomes Ethereum 2.0 at some point (next year?).

“Secondly, the move to the proof-of-stake system will especially benefit those who were there for the premine and initial sale and thus consolidate the power of these insiders and make Ethereum even more centralized than it is. today, “he said.

Basically, the thinking here is that since the Ethereum Foundation has sold ETH now worth hundreds of billions to a “handful” of buyers, these individuals / entities will be able to exert undue influence on staking once Ethereum 2.0 will become reality.

“Proof-of-Stake leads to centralization even without any pre-mines – we can already see the staking-as-a-service offered by exchanges and other third parties […] The pre-mine paves the way for even faster centralization, as those with most coins will further concentrate power on the network and acquire relative importance over time, ”Tětek said.

Ethereum pre-mine: is it good?

Meanwhile, the ETH camp presents two main counter-arguments against the allegations raised above against the pre-mine. The first involves arguing that the sale was actually more open and distributed than critics claim.

“Over 10,000 distinct BTC addresses participated in the mass sale, which means that a large number of people were able to gain exposure on Ethereum in the early stages. Although the space has grown since then and such a mass sale would be difficult to replicate, I think it was a great launch approach at the time because it allowed for a large set of participants, many of whom are still involved in the ecosystem today, “he said. Ethereum developer Tim Beiko.

It is also questionable that, not only has the sale been large, but ETH ownership has increased since 2014.

“Excluding infrastructure portfolios, such as the ETH 2.0 deposit agreement and exchange wallets, there are only 3 wallets in the top 10 which hold approximately 3.3% of the total ETH supply. Over time, the amount of ETH in the hands of people around the world has continually increased, “a spokesperson for ConsenSys, a major blockchain company focused on ETH.

Additionally, the ConsenSys spokesperson notes that the actual ethereum address count (a person can own multiple addresses) has significantly increased since its inception, from 9,205 to 172,088,521 today.

Tim Beiko also disagrees with the “pre-mine” label, preferring instead to refer to the event as a mass sale. He also disagrees that the sale threatens to undermine Ethereum’s decentralization.

“The mass sale went to a large group of participants and I think there is a strong argument that this group is more diverse than the early miners. Secondly, even if that wasn’t the case, Ethereum worked with proof-of-work for ~ 5 years, so anyone who wanted to mine ether had ample opportunities (as well as access to different mining pools), “he told Cryptonews. com.

Furthermore, Beiko argues that PoS does not favor actors with large stakes in ETH and, by extension, will not result in the increase of any concentration of ETH-based wealth.

“It is not true that Ethereum’s PoS grants ‘more weight to the actors most able to bet more ETH’: the rewards are the same for each staker, and even decrease as more stakers join. There are also several things in the protocol that are meant to “tip the scales” towards smaller stakers, such as anti-correlation penalties. [vedi qui per una spiegazione di tali sanzioni]”, he added.

This goes some way to allay concerns that PoS and the 2014 sale could turn Ethereum into something comparable to the “current fiat money system,” as more than a few critics suggest. And while it’s possible for single entities (with enough ETH) to run multiple validators, the anti-correlation penalties mentioned above (among other things) can make it difficult for them to do so.

Second, a number of people have responded that, despite being large initially, the premine will become less and less important over time as more ETH is issued.

