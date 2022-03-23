Pre-order Nintendo Switch Sports at GAME and get a free bottle of water

Offered by GAME Spain.
Physical exercise and sprints return with Nintendo Switch Sport, on sale April 29 for Nintendo Switch. Only in GAME if you reserve this release you can take an amazing gift: a sports bottle ideal to accompany you in your victories and sports sessions, you can’t miss it!
Nintendo Switch Sport rescues the best of that delivery that gave you so much fun and moments of tension with family and friends, but now modernized for your Nintendo Switch. Live the sport anywhere with your console and Reserve now Nintendo Switch Sport at GAME to get an incredible sports bottle as a gift.
Achieve victory with rackets, kicks and spikes
Enjoy six sports including volleyball, soccer and bowling. The moves you make in the real world will be reproduced within the game.
Play together with your family and friends, both in person and online, or challenge players from all over the world. In addition to customizing your avatar with items you earn from playing online, there are plenty of other ways to have a blast, such as testing your skills in the pro league, where you can rank up by becoming victorious in different sports. .
The games of Nintendo Switch Sport are the following:
- Tennis: Gently move the Joy-Con controller at just the right moment to hit the ball.
- Bowling: Throw the ball straight or make it curve slightly.
- Jacket: knock the opponent off the platform while attacking and defending.
- football: use a giant ball and enjoy very dynamic matches. You will be able to perform headers with the Joy-Con controllers. By attaching a Joy-Con controller to the leg strap included in the physical version of the game (also available separately), you can experience Duel mode and kick realistically.
- Badminton: hit the steering wheel and throw it to the right or left while making sure it does not touch the ground. Make powerful shots to take advantage of the rival!
- Volleyball: use a Joy-Con controller to serve, receive, place and spike the ball.