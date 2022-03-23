Pre-order Nintendo Switch Sports at GAME and get a free bottle of water

Offered by GAME Spain.

Physical exercise and sprints return with Nintendo Switch Sport, on sale April 29 for Nintendo Switch. Only in GAME if you reserve this release you can take an amazing gift: a sports bottle ideal to accompany you in your victories and sports sessions, you can’t miss it!

Nintendo Switch Sport rescues the best of that delivery that gave you so much fun and moments of tension with family and friends, but now modernized for your Nintendo Switch. Live the sport anywhere with your console and Reserve now Nintendo Switch Sport at GAME to get an incredible sports bottle as a gift.

Achieve victory with rackets, kicks and spikes

Enjoy six sports including volleyball, soccer and bowling. The moves you make in the real world will be reproduced within the game.

Play together with your family and friends, both in person and online, or challenge players from all over the world. In addition to customizing your avatar with items you earn from playing online, there are plenty of other ways to have a blast, such as testing your skills in the pro league, where you can rank up by becoming victorious in different sports. .

The games of Nintendo Switch Sport are the following: