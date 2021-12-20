pre-orders include a unique bonus in Japan and the US, a 1: 1 scale object – Nerd4.life

Japanese and US players can get a pre-order bonus plus with Elden Ring, a collectible in 1: 1 scale: let’s talk about the ring that the game character uses to summon Torrente, the ghostly mount we use to move around the open world. The ring is called, in English, Spectral Steed Whistle.

In Japan, this bonus actually requires an additional expense of 500 yen (approx. € 3.90), but is also included in Collector’s versions of Elden Ring. Precisely, on Japanese soil this collector’s item is exclusive to the Geo chain.

In the USEInstead, the Elden Ring is available as a pre-order bonus at GameStop. It is not clear if the western version is exactly the same as the eastern one, but looking at the images we can say they are visually very similar. You can see the ring in the image below.

As you can see, the ring – both in the US and Japan – is distributed in a black bag with the Elden Ring logo on it. It is an item of low economic value, but it is an interesting promotion and being in scale it can be worn. For the moment, it does not appear that this ring is distributed in Italy.

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of next year, or at least of the first few months, and there is no shortage of reasons, such as the fact that it is made in collaboration with George RR Martin.