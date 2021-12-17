pre-orders paused, the request is too high – Nerd4.life

There Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition it is in great demand by gamers. Too much in demand. Bandai Namco was indeed forced to pause pre-orders of the special edition – exclusive to his store – for an indefinite period.

The information was shared on Twitter, where Bandai Namco wrote: “We appreciate your patience with the problems of creating new accounts on the Store this morning. Due to the limited availability of the Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition, we have paused reservations and will notify you again when we make it available for pre-order.”

Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition

Clearly, the number of units Bandai Namco had planned to sell is less than the actual demand from the public. Recall that the Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition will include the game, a replica of a helmet, a statue of a character, the collector’s box, an art book, a steelbook, the soundtrack, stickers, a patch and other digital preorder bonuses. This is a respectable package sold for € 259.99. Also on the Italian site the product is reported as out of stock.

The base Collector’s Edition, available on Amazon, is also currently sold out. The only edition available for pre-order is the standard one, which you can find here.