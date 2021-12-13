pre-orders, price and bonus are open

As anticipated by the leaks of recent days, Ubisoft has kept its promise and has announced a new, great expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, entitled the Dawn of Ragnarok. Let’s find out where to pre-order it, prices and booking bonuses.

Described as the most ambitious expansion of the entire series, Dawn of Ragnarok will cast Eivor as Odin, the Norse god of war and wisdom. As a deity, he can unleash a series of new divine powers that will allow him to take the form of a raven to carry out silent assassinations, transform his skin into magma to protect himself and unleash devastating attacks by infusing the ice of his weapon.

At the same time as the announcement and the publication of the trailer for Dawn of Ragnarok, Ubisoft started the pre-orders of the expansion, the price of which has been set at 39.99 euros on all platforms where the base game is available:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla owners who pre-order the expansion will receive as a token of gratitude instant access to the Twilight Pack, which includes Dellingr’s Messo Raven Livery, Havardr Lynx Mount Livery, Twilight Set Gear, and the Danish Algurnir Ax. You can find a preview of the contents of the package in the preview image of this news. If you want to know more about the Rise of Ragnarok expansion, check out our future special for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.