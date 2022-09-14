Pre-sale: “Avatar” returns with an improved version, photo

Less and less is missing for the premiere of “Avatar: The Shape of Water”, one of the most anticipated films of the year, but before his big debut, the director james cameron returns to the big screen one of the most important successes in the history of cinema: ‘Avatar’, the film that takes the public to the impressive world of Pandora.

Thursday September 22 will be when “Avatar” will be available again in theaters cinema of the country and so you can get ready for the next big premiere of the sequel, which will arrive after 13 years of having presented the first part of the story and that promises to be a tremendous success at the box office to close 2022.

Tickets can be purchased in the official pre-sale, starting this Thursday, September 15, at all ticket offices in the country. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez Y Sigourney Weaverproduced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

Nominated for nine Academy Awardsincluding Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscarsfor Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

It should be remembered that the movie most successful of all time returns once again to theaters across the country on September 22 in 3D and large formats.