Pre-sale of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild is 20% off; you pay until it comes out

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It won’t arrive until the beginning of next year. Although it does not have a release date yet, it is very likely that you already have it on your shopping list. If so, you will be happy to know that its presale is now available and that you can get it with a 20% discount.

What happens is that, for a long time, the presale of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It is available on Amazon Mexico, but the perfect time has hardly arrived to set it aside. We say it since, at the time of writing this note, it has a 20% discount.

According to Amazon, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch it will cost $1599 MXN at its premiere. However, with this 20% discount you can get it in exchange for $1279.20 MXN. With this you will save $319.80 MXN, a good amount that will be used to buy another game if you take advantage of the LevelUpoffers.

Do you currently have no money? Don’t worry. Amazon Mexico pre-sales are paid until the product is shipped. Thus, you will be charged for the product until the next year, when the game is available on the market. The difference is that you will pay 20% less than people who buy it that day in stores.

Another important point to consider is that Amazon Mexico offers a presale price guarantee. This means that you will be charged the lowest pre-sale price from the time you pre-ordered the game until it debuts. So, if you had already set aside the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild you do not have to do anything else to take advantage of the discount.

You can take advantage of the promotion from the following link:

What did you think of this offer? Are you going to take advantage of it to set aside the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild With discount? Tell us in the comments.

