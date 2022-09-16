Pre-sale of tickets begins to see ‘Avatar’ (2009) again in theaters in Ecuador | Cinema | Entertainment

The fans of the film by director James Cameron can buy tickets to enjoy the improved version of the film from this Thursday, September 15, 2022 starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, and Stephen Lang and that will be released next Thursday in theaters nationwide.

Originally premiered in December 2009 and being recognized with three Academy Awards, Avatar comes to the big screen again in 3D and large formats, inviting audiences to revisit the planet of Pandora in the year 2154 and relive one man’s struggle to save the alien moon he learns to call home.

Almost 13 years ago, James Cameron introduced viewers to a universe never seen before.quickly turning the film into a cultural phenomenon. Since then, his work as a director has set a new standard for the cinematic experience, combining spectacle, captivating characters and technological innovation in the service of an immersive and emotional story.

The film follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington)an ex-military confined to a wheelchair and recruited to travel light years across the universe to a human base on Pandoraplace where A corporate consortium is mining an exotic mineral that holds the key to solving Earth’s energy crisis. Because Pandora’s atmosphere is toxic, they have created the Avatar Program, in which human “drivers” have their consciousness linked to an avatar, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air.

Reborn in avatar form, Jake is able to walk again and is tasked with infiltrating Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi.

After one Na’vi, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), save Jake’s life, everything will change. Jake is taken in by his clan and learns how to become one of them. As Jake’s relationship with his reluctant teacher Neytiri deepens, he learns to respect the Na’vi way and eventually takes his place among the native tribe. Soon, events lead him into a clash of civilizations.

Seeking to differentiate itself from the cinematographic tradition that preceded it, Cameron refused to use make-up effects to bring the inhabitants of Pandora to life. The director warned that the generation of characters by computer would open up an immense universe of possibilities, allowing the proportions of facial features to be altered, silhouettes to be modified and a unique richness to be achieved in skin tonesin other aspects.

The second part, Avatar: The Way of WaterIt will hit theaters in December of this year.