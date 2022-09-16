Pre-sale start date in Bolivia for the re-release of ‘Avatar’, the highest-grossing film in history

‘Avatar’, the highest grossing film in the history of cinema, will be projected again on the big screen of the main movie theaters in the country and from Latin America on September 22.

Its revival is part of a promotional initiative by director and producer James Cameron and Disney given the short time remaining for the premiere of the sequel to the science fiction adventure, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’planned for the end of 2022.

Disney and Cameron have budgeted and scheduled several more films to be released in the saga: ‘Avatar 2’for him December 16, 2022; Avatar 3the December 20, 2024; ‘Avatar 4’the December 18, 2026and finally, the fifth and final film that he would arrive December 22, 2028 to theaters, dates that have been scheduled for its premiere in the United States.

Now, many fans are in doubt as to when the pre-sale starts so they can enjoy its revival. Well, a few days before seeing the highest-grossing film in history again, we tell you that, from this September 15 began advance ticket sales at your favorite cinema chain for the director’s most ambitious project, released in 2009 and which has been temporarily removed from the platform “streaming”, Disney+.

You would also like to read:







The novelty is that the film will be presented in a 3D format and other premium formats, such as 4K and HDR to get more out of the visual effects of that moment and that fans of this science fiction adventure can appreciate next September 22.

‘Avatar’ managed to raise 2.78 billion dollars and for 10 years remained with the title to the highest grossing movie in historyuntil in 2019, ‘Avengers Endgame’ surpassed this figure with 2.8 billion dollars raised worldwide.

This first film brings together Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez Y Sigourney Weaver in its cast; In addition, it was also produced by Jon Landau along with Cameron, earning nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director; it also won three Oscars: for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.