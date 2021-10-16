“Pre-school services in Cardano have not disappeared”

We receive and publish the communiqué from the Cardano al Campo councilor for education, Meri Suriano, who replies to a communiqué from the Cardano È group.

The Colombo Administration informs citizens that the services active in the school sector have not changed, let alone suppressed, but they are all operational as before the covid but with obviously slightly more rigid rules in terms of income and expenses.

Only the pre-school, to infancy, presented difficulties in the activation, by the school, as there are groups of stable sections, organized in such a way as to be identifiable, with the priority aim of simplifying the adoption of measures containment in the event of contagion, so as to be able to limit as much as possible the impact on the entire school community.

In this case the groups must not come into contact with each other as the indications of the Ministry of Education specify that children attending childhood must not respect any distancing and must not wear anti-covid “masks” devices, with the aim of being able to maintain the needs of the context in which children develop sociality and relationships compared to the first pandemic. As proof of the importance of non-promiscuity was the quarantine that occurred in Manzoni’s childhood a few days after school began, the current organization has safeguarded the other section from a possible quarantine.

Unfortunately, the same procedure for the post school, follows the same lines to avoid the suspension of all the sections involved in the service.

Councilor Suriano explains that for primary school Ada Negri and Manzoni pre and post school are active on the basis of pre-enrollments aimed at satisfying the requests of requesting families.

Just a month from the start of the school, the commissioner communicates that with direct and constant confrontation with the headmaster, we are moving in continuity by adopting PRUDENTIAL choices, ready to be reworked on the ministerial basis.

In detail, it should be noted that at the Ada Negri complex there are 18 enrolled in the PRE SCHOOL and 20 in the Post school,

at Manzoni among other things, a complex in which after a short time from the beginning of school, we had quarantines in childhood without having created promiscuity between the classes, the primary has 27 enrolled in pre-school and 40 in post-school.

Contrary to what was communicated by the ‘Cardano è’ group, there are other spaces: