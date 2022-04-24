Pre-trial detention issued for 17 of the 18 detainees in the Poseidon operation, including player Gabriel Cortez and three policemen | Security | News

After the hearing to formulate charges, a judge ordered preventive detention for 17 of the 18 people linked to the Los Tiguerones criminal organization for the alleged crime of organized crime.

The Police arrested 18 suspects after 29 raids carried out this Friday the 22nd in Esmeraldas, Guayas and Manabí. This police operation was called Poseidon.

Among those involved in this case are Gabriel Cortez, a Barcelona Sporting Club player, and three active-duty police officers.

The player was apprehended in Guayaquil and taken by helicopter to Esmeraldas. Meanwhile, agents arrested one of the two police officers in Esmeraldas and the other in Manabí.

After the diligence, Antonio Durán, defense attorney for Cortez, considered that the arrest of the athlete is “an injustice” and confirmed that the club supports the player.

“The Prosecutor’s Office requests an arrest warrant for investigative purposes, indicating that my client would be the administrative manager of a criminal organization to obtain the arrest warrant for investigative purposes. However, at the indictment hearing he changes completely and states that he is no longer the boss, but that he has simply received two phone calls and that he has listened to them, but they are not phone calls that he gives an order and that it can be established that he has committed a crime… there is no element that can determine that he had committed the crime for which the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him, “he asserted.

The State Attorney General’s Office added that only one woman received alternative measures, which include periodic presentation and prohibition to leave the country because she was pregnant.

The defendants were ordered prohibited from disposing of assets and withholding the funds they have in the financial system.

On the morning of this Friday the 22nd, at a press conference, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, mentioned the alleged links between the footballer, although he did not directly indicate his name, and the gang. There he was accompanied by the police leadership and the governor of Esmeraldas, Tania Obando.

“Not only do we believe (that) he has participation (in the Los Tiguerones organization), but (that) he was the one who ordered and received the information regarding the people that the hitmen had attacked, depriving them of their lives,” said the official. (I)