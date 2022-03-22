Precarious Covid, stabilization and extensions under consideration In the Ars commission

Permanent hiring. Extension until June 30 of this year for staff working within the Usca. In-house training courses. This is what is foreseen in a circular by the regional councilor for health Ruggero Razza, and by the general manager of strategic planning Mario La Rocca: these are about 9 thousand people involved in various capacities in the Covid emergency. The provision was discussed this morning during the session of the Ars Health commission, chaired by Margherita La Rocca Ruvolo.

Specifically, the circular provides for permanent recruitment from 1 July of this year – in line with the three-year needs plan – in the Health Trusts for health personnel and socio-health workers who have matured as of 30 June this year. employed by an institution of the national health service for at least 18 months of service, even if not continuous, of which at least six months in the period between January 31, 2020 and June 30, 2022; selective tests for health and social health care contracted with procedures other than those of the competition; extension until June 30 of this year for staff employed within the Usca “without prejudice to further extension provisions, assess the persistence of the needs of this staff as a result of a survey of the needs that takes into account the cases and the need for home assistance within the terms established by current legislation “; in-house training courses activated by the ASPs with the support of Cefpas for non-specialized medical personnel or specialists in charge of the Usca for the recognition of the territorial health emergency certificate also in training on the job “in order to enhance the aid and support activities at the emergency emergency structures and the 118 operations centers; extension to 31 December 2022 of the contracts for administrative, IT and non-healthcare personnel employed in the Covid emergency.

“We take positive note of the directive just issued by the councilor for health, Ruggero Razza, which provides for the extension of the contracts of the precarious Covid until next December 31. Some contents give hope that the stabilization process is really real. We remain vigilant and await, however. the meeting next Thursday in the Health Committee to better understand the strategies and paths aimed at achieving this goal “. Thus Luisella Lionti and Enzo Tango, secretaries of Uil and Uil Fpl Sicily.

Of another opinion, the deputies and members of the ARS Health Commission of the 5 Star Movement, Giorgio Pasqua, Antonio De Luca, Salvatore Siragusa and Francesco Cappello: “Once again the mountain has given birth to the mouse, the only certainty are the dates established by the state, which postpones the expiry of all contracts to 31 December 2022, leaving everything unchanged exactly as it is. No perspective on the management of Covid, no univocal indication to the Asps that will continue to be overcome by commissioner decisions that at the moment no longer make sense to exist. The electoral maneuver has served, but it is destined to leave a bad taste in the mouth of many “.