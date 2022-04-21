Precarious health workers in Piedmont, Cirio: “The government will find the money for health care as it has found the money for arms”

Speaking during his visit to the RSA Carlo Alberto in Turin, on the issue of precarious health workers in Piedmont, there are almost 6,000 and now at risk of being fired, who had been called for the emergency for the coronavirus covid19 pandemic, the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio said that those who according to a specific state law, over 1,100 workers, have reached the requirements to be stabilized, that is, hired with a permanent contract, will be regularized.

But Cirio does not spare even a dig at the government by stating that “Just as billions of euros have been found for weapons in no time, money for health care can also be found”.

For those who have not met the requirements to be regularized Cirio said that they will have to mature them over time and that a very heated confrontation is underway with the Government “because it is a question of reasoning about future stabilization with money that the State must put in” .







Meanwhile, the demonstration in front of Palazzo Lascaris, seat of the regional council of Piedmont, is scheduled for today, Thursday 21 April, by the unions of health workers (Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Nursing Up, Fials and Fsi) who have raised the alarm on the layoffs of thousands of nurses and obs.