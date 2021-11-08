Precarious stabilization for all but researchers

of the Association of Researchers in Health Italy

08 NOV – Dear Director,

in recent days we have had the opportunity to read, also in Quotidiano Sanità, that the next Budget Law will provide for the stabilization of health personnel hired on a fixed-term basis in 2020-2021 for the fight against Covid (50 thousand health workers including doctors and nurses).

With renewed amazement, we note that, for the umpteenth time, the list of personnel to be stabilized seems not to include the health researchers and research staff of the Italian public IRCCS and IZS, many of whom have actively worked in their own institutes to cope with the emergency linked to Covid.

We also recall that the precarious research staff hired at IRCCS and IZS, who had years of atypical contracts (up to 30 years without any protection), now have a fixed-term contract of 5 years of the National Collective Labor Agreement for Health in the Role of Research, the so-called Research Pyramid, and that the first hires with this contract were contracted in December 2019.

ARSI asks that we do not forget to consider among the employees of the health service who will benefit from the stabilization promised in the next Budget Law, also the researchers and research collaborators hired on a fixed-term basis in the public IRCCS and IZS (about 1700-1800 people ).

Recalling the countless praises that, on various occasions, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Prime Minister Mario Draghi (recently at the G20 in Rome) and the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella have bestowed on Italian researchers, including many precarious workers, who have contributed to study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and who daily work in the shadows for the treatment of rare and disabling diseases (tumors, genetic diseases of children and adults, degenerative diseases, etc.), we believe that this standard cannot fail to take into account the workers of public health research.

In the hope that the promises made and the words of recognition spent on health researchers will also be followed by the facts, we hope that the Government and the Ministry of Health will ensure contractual stability to all those who have been working for years to improve care and health care of this country.

Association of Researchers in Health Italy, ARSI

08 November 2021

