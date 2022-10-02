Precious, vegan and made in France… what is Brad Pitt’s beauty brand really worth?

Brad Pitt’s secret to aging like fine wine: his own high-end beauty brand. Here is everything we know about Le Domaine Skincare.

A few days after launching his clothing brand, Brad Pitt set out to conquer the beauty sphere. The 58-year-old actor revealed exclusively to British magazine Vogue the launch of his brand called Le Domaine. For this brand new project, he called on the Perrin family, winegrowers of Château Beaucastel, with whom he is already working on the production of the Miraval rosé.

Brad Pitt’s unexpected new business

At the mention of the name, we already know that Brad Pitt’s skincare line is inspired by the wine estate. Domaine Skincare uses the antioxidant and anti-aging properties of grapes for the skin. The formulas are enriched with two active ingredients (GSM10® and Pro GR3®) made from the skin and pips of the fruit.

What does Brad Pitt’s cosmetics line consist of?

Four products are offered: a serum, a cream, a fluid cream and a cleansing emulsion. To go even further, Brad Pitt has developed recyclable glass containers and reusable caps, made from waste barrels. Already available on the brand’s website, the skincare range is non-gendered, vegan and made in France.

Le Domaine, yet another beauty brand launched by a star?

After Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles and more recently Kate Moss, it’s Brad Pitt’s turn to head up a cosmetics brand. So yes, we knew the star was passionate about wine but not a beauty guru. Especially since the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie has no industry experience. He also told Vogue that he didn’t have a routine and didn’t like treatments. Although he doesn’t want to be the face of his brand, no doubt his notoriety will help a lot. Especially since to age as well as Brad Pitt, you will have to spend between 70 and 350 euros. Quite a budget nonetheless.