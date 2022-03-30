Precision medicine and immunotherapy, keys to improving the prognosis of colon cancer

Advances in Precision Medicine, embodied in the progressive incorporation of targeted therapies, and the greater characterization of subgroups of colorectal cancer, together with the recent incorporation of immunotherapy, represent advances in the therapeutic strategy against advanced colorectal cancer. allowed to improve the expectations of patients suffering from this disease.

Likewise, the screening programs that the autonomous communities have been implementing progressively are essential to reduce mortality, estimating that once implemented they could prevent a third of deaths from colorectal cancer and save more than 3,600 lives a year in our country.

Coinciding with World Colon Cancer Day, which is celebrated on March 31, as part of the communication campaign “In Oncology, each advance is written in capital letters”, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) highlights the most important advances in colorectal cancer that have meant that survival for this type of tumor has doubled in the last 20 years.

Colorectal cancer will be the most frequently diagnosed tumor in Spain in 2022 globally, with 43,370 new cases –26,862 in men and 16,508 in women–. When broken down by sex, it is surpassed by prostate cancer in men –30,884 cases– and breast cancer in women –34,750 cases–. In addition, it is a very important cause of death, since in 2020 it was the second leading cause of death from tumors (15,125 deaths), only behind lung cancer (21,918 deaths).

The importance of early detection

The most relevant prognostic factor to guide the survival of colorectal cancer is the stage, so early detection programs are essential to detect and treat premalignant lesions before the tumor develops, and also so that the diagnosis of the tumor take place in early stages. Five-year survival of patients with colon cancer in early stages exceeds 90%, while in more advanced stages it is around 50-70%.

Despite the steady increase in the survival prospects of patients with advanced colorectal cancer, the results are far from being fully satisfactory. It must be taken into account that a non-negligible percentage of patients with metastasis can be cured, since 20% of patients who undergo surgery for metastasis do not show signs of disease at five years. In addition, retrospective analyzes have shown survival rates at five years after surgery for metastases of up to 70%, which is a milestone and a great advance in our days.

Most relevant recent advances

– In the mid to late 1980s, complementary chemotherapy after surgery for localized colon cancer has been shown to reduce the probability of relapse and increase disease-related survival. In 2004 it was shown that adding oxaliplatin improved the results that had been achieved so far.

– In the 90’s It was shown that surgery for metastases, mostly hepatic and to a lesser extent pulmonary, when complete resection was possible, could cure a significant percentage of patients. Furthermore, a small additional percentage of patients could be cured, even if surgery was not possible at diagnosis, if they responded to chemotherapy and the metastases became resectable. This led to the emergence of a new concept called “conversion chemotherapy”. More recently, other techniques have been incorporated for the local treatment of metastases when surgery is not the most appropriate option, such as radiofrequency ablation, radioembolization, transarterial chemoembolization, hepatic arterial infusion, and radiotherapy.

– In 2004for the first time a drug directed against tumor angiogenesis, combined with chemotherapy, improves survival in patients with advanced colon cancer: bevacizumab.

– Also in 2004 and 2005 Two monoclonal antibodies directed against EGFR are incorporated into the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer: cetuximab and panitumumab. Later we will know that the presence of specific genetic mutations in the tumor (KRAS and NRAS), can predict which patients will not respond to treatment, which is the first step in the personalized treatment of colorectal cancer.

– Between 2013 and 2015 Three other drugs aimed at inhibiting the formation of the vessels that the tumor needs to grow (antiangiogenic drugs) have been added to the therapeutic arsenal available against metastatic colorectal cancer: aflibercept, regorafenib and ramucirumab.

– in 2016 A new drug, trifluridine-tipiracil, is marketed for the treatment of advanced disease after failure of previous treatments.

– The opportunity to evaluate the disease through the study of the liquid biopsy opens up, which allows the continuous analysis of the different therapeutic targets (eg KRAS) throughout the evolution of the disease.

– Precision Medicine in advanced colorectal cancer has so far made it possible to detect different subgroups of patients such as those with mutations in RAS, with amplification in HER2, with fusions/rearrangements and mutations in BRAF. These patient populations could be considered for specific treatments through targeted therapies developed based on the molecular alteration existing in each of them.

– In January 2021, the EMA approves pembrolizumab for first-line treatment of mCRC with microsatellite instability or repair protein deficiency based on the results of the phase III KEYNOTE-177 study. Pembrolizumab doubled progression-free survival in this subgroup of patients compared to conventional chemotherapy treatment.

– Year 2021a small subgroup of patients with G12C mutated KRAS mCRC (3-4%) could benefit from treatments directed against this alteration, either as monotherapy or in combination with anti-EGFR.

– A better understanding of the environment surrounding neoplasms from the point of view of the microbiome, transcriptome, and function could lead to a better approach to the disease.

It is necessary that all these advances be incorporated into the system in an equitable manner in a timely manner and that access to the best treatment be universal, because every little advance counts.