Precision medicine becomes a key tool in the fight against cancer

The precision medicine It is a new trend in medicine, whose objective is to give a specific patient a combination of appropriate drugs according to their biological profile and has become a key tool in the fight against cancer. The Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy highlights its importance in changing the prognosis of these diseases.

When a person is diagnosed with cancer, they receive the same treatment as other people with the same type and stage of cancer, without taking into account the particularities of the person or the cancer they have. However, thanks to the application of intelligent tools to the medical field, especially in the area of ​​diagnosis and adaptation of treatments, the individual characteristics of each patient can be taken into account, including the genomic and molecular characteristics of both tumors and patients themselves, achieving greater effectiveness in treatment, avoiding possible side effects as far as possible and also rationalizing healthcare spending.

The president of the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme), Pilar Garrido López, highlighted in the last Senate Health Commission that it is expected that there will be 40% more patients diagnosed with cancer in the coming years, but that the problem lies in ensuring that patients can live well and for a long time. In this aspect, precision medicine could be the key when it comes to increasing both the time and the quality of life of patients,

For its part, Jose del CorralCEO of the Spanish startup KeyZell, which develops an innovative artificial intelligence system that aims to be the future of precision medicine in oncology (Oncology Precision System), pointed out that “identifying which is the most suitable treatment for a patient, who has with a specific genetic and epigenetic profile turns out to be a great challenge for medical professionals, due to the volume of data and combinations to consider. For this reason, we believe that Artificial Intelligence is a key tool, since it is capable, based on a large amount of input data (such as genomic information, clinical history and approved treatments) recognize patterns that allow you to find the combination of drugs that will have the greatest efficiency for the patient.”

In this sense, the Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies (Fenin) highlights precision medicine as one of the specific lines to advance in the fight against cancer, which is also part of the Cancer Strategy of the Interterritorial Council and of the European Plan.

They indicate that it is a new way of approaching the diagnosis and treatment of cancer due to the possibility of stratifying the disease and the prognosis in a more optimal way. In the same way, the prediction of response to treatment or toxicity could be better evaluated, making treatments have a multidisciplinary approach and with a greater focus on the patient.