Ending obesity through access to new drugs, the training of health professionals and multidisciplinarity are the three pillars that will be analyzed by the experts during the 63rd Congress of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN). Likewise, Precision Medicine in Endocrinology has also been one of the main protagonists of the meeting.

Javier Escalada, president of the SEEN, has also highlighted the advances in the fight against obesity. Thus, in nutrition, new forms of nutritional intervention are being incorporated through weighty scientific studies. This is the case of intermittent fasting. Likewise, he stressed that it is essential to delve into the importance of the microbiota in metabolism. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has put on the table the possibility of incorporating new patient care methodologies. These have led to the development of telemedicine as well as new forms of healthcare.

For his part, Pedro de Pablos-Velasco, head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service at the Negrín Hospital and Professor of Medicine at the University of Las Palmas, explained that obesity is increasing worldwide. Mainly due to changes in lifestyle and, specifically, due to less physical activity. This affects both the world of work and leisure, along with a much more hypercaloric diet.

Precision Medicine in Endocrinology

As for the development of Precision Medicine in Endocrinology, Escalada highlighted advances in steroid measurement (mass spectrometry); acromegaly (apps and artificial intelligence applied to diagnosis); diabetes (phenotyping and diagnosis of subtypes), morphofunctional assessment in nutrition, nutritional ultrasound; body composition studies (“beyond BMI”); and, in thyroid, the gene panels.

In the field of diabetes, especially, changes have also been made in therapeutic algorithms. In this way, the guidelines focus on the cardio-reno-vascular protection of people with this disease. Also in the importance of weight control to achieve the best possible evolution. All this without forgetting the importance of glycemic control.