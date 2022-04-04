“Precision medicine in Spain is still a pending issue”

DAILYPHARMA | 03.16.2022 – 16:43

The president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology, Enriqueta Felip, on Tuesday pointed out the need for “access to molecular determinations to be available to all cancer patients in the SNS.” In her opinion, “in our country, the implementation of this Precision Medicine in a generalized way continues to be a pending issue”.

Felip made these statements at a conference organized jointly by SEOM and the Spanish Society of Pathology (SEAP), in collaboration with the Spanish Association for Cancer Research (ASEICA), where he presented data from a survey conducted among 200 researchers of SEAP and SEOM to find out the current situation in Spanish hospitals. The participants are professionals from different Spanish institutions, both university and non-university centres.

The main conclusion is that access to next-generation sequencing (NGS) for the determination of biomarkers in healthcare is not available in most health centers. In addition, in those centers with available NGS, in most cases fewer than 50 NGS studies are performed per year, with lung cancer being the solid tumor in which NGS is performed most frequently.

Another relevant fact is that, although in certain centers without NGS its performance is outsourced, its access continues to be limited.

José Luis Rodríguez Peralto, president of SEAP, also indicates that “the low implementation of NGS on a routine basis in Pathological Anatomy Services (38%) is confirmed to determine predictive molecular alterations in advanced cancer, in order to carry out an adequate Medicine of Precision”.

Fabrice Barlesi and Reinhard Büttner have explained the international experience in this field, with examples from neighboring countries such as France and Germany. Barlesi, from the Department of Medical Oncology at Gustave Roussy de Villejuif (France), Precision Medicine “has profoundly changed the way we treat cancer patients, the way we investigate this disease and the lives of thousands of patients. In less than 20 years, cancer has become an association of diseases, sometimes rare -in less than 1% of patients-, but for which the efficacy of therapies is unmatched compared to standard treatments”.

“In the case of personalized treatment of lung cancer, rapid and complete molecular tests are needed. Once the diagnosis is obtained, the molecular study must be started immediately and assessed in a multidisciplinary tumor committee to select the best treatment that increases the overall survival of patients”, added Reinhard Büttner, from the University’s Institute of Pathology. of Cologne, in Germany.

On the other hand, representatives of the Ministry of Health and of Catalonia, Andalusia and Madrid have intervened to update the situation of the common portfolio of services, with specific examples from the different Autonomous Communities.

A debate has also been held that has shown the points of view of researchers from fields as diverse as Medical Oncology, Supercomputing and Bioinformatics, patient associations such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer and institutions such as the Carlos III Health Institute, in which it has been shown how Precision Medicine is an opportunity for patients with clinical trials.

“This conference wants to help establish the bases to improve the implementation of personalized medicine in our country, in a homogeneous and equitable way, thus helping to increase the quality of care and the prognosis of cancer patients”, summarizes Felip.

“The implementation of NGS in Anatomical Pathology Departments has led to a greater involvement of the pathologist in the knowledge of cancer and in the development of Precision Medicine, which allows an integrated diagnosis to be made by combining histopathological, predictive molecular and prognostic diagnostic results. ”, assures José Luis Rodríguez Peralto.

In recent years, a revolution has been taking place in Oncology, hand in hand with Precision Medicine, which is based on the development of targeted treatments that block or inhibit the genes that favor the survival and division of cells. Carcinogenic cells. This achievement has been possible thanks to greater knowledge of the molecular biology of cancer, which has made it possible to identify biomarkers against which targeted treatments are directed. This Precision Medicine allows to increase the survival and quality of life of cancer patients.

The meeting, in addition to the organizers and collaborators, has had the institutional support of the Carlos III Health Institute and has been coordinated by Pilar Garrido, on behalf of SEOM; and by José Palacios, on behalf of SEAP.