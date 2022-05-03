Precision medicine may help improve existing treatments for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer

Precision medicine can help improve existing treatments for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, according to a study by the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO). Colorectal cancer (CRC) represents approximately 10% of all types of cancer.

CRC is the second most common cause of death from cancer. Patients who are diagnosed with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) from the onset of the disease represent 20%. 50% of patients who are diagnosed with this type of cancer in a localized way end up developing metastases.

Although the prognosis of these patients has improved significantly in the last 20 years with the implementation of more effective treatments, the truth is that in most cases it is still an incurable disease.

The complexity of metastatic disease makes it necessary to focus on precision medicine, in which the treatment integrates knowledge of the genetic alterations of the tumors, the protein expression profile or the tumor microenvironment, among others, to achieve control of the disease.

An article recently published in A Cancer Journal for Cliniciansco-authored by Dr. Josep Tabernero, director of the VHIO and head of the Medical Oncology Service at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, reviews the advances that have occurred in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

The researcher has studied how precision medicine can help improve existing therapies for patients who develop this disease. “Metastatic colorectal cancer has high heterogeneity and complex molecular biology that affect response to therapies,” he notes.

And he adds that this heterogeneity determines the survival of the patient. This heterogeneity of the tumor can already be found in the initial phases of the disease and this is determined by genetic and epigenetic regulations that will influence the different molecular profiles of the tumor.

“In this sense, advances in the knowledge of the molecular basis of tumors are essential for their proper management,” says Dr. Josep Tabernero. Three major pathways of carcinogenesis have been identified that allow the identification of different phenotypes within this type of cancer.

These are the suppressor or chromosomal instability pathway, the mutator or microsatellite instability pathway, and the methylator or CpG island methylator phenotype pathway. These pathways allow behaviors to be determined from a prognostic point of view, or in response to specific therapies.

All this, with the aim of advancing, increasingly, towards an individualized management of these patients, which continues to be in mCRC, after more than 20 years of translational and clinical research directed at the epidermal growth factor receptor family. (EGFR) and its intracellular signal transmission pathways.

Elevated levels of EGFR, a human epidermal growth factor receptor family tyrosine kinase, have been identified as a common component of multiple cancers and appear to promote solid tumor growth.

In the case of metastatic colorectal cancer, numerous specific ligands have been discovered that trigger a complex mechanism of intracellular signaling in pathways that regulate cancer cell proliferation, survival, or spread of metastasis.

Great efforts have also been devoted to identifying biologically homogeneous CRC subtypes for a better prognosis and for the development of new therapies. Four molecular subgroups have already been defined.

The first successful step towards personalized cancer medicine has been the definition of different treatment options and sequences, which are based on the molecular characterization of the tumor. This is the case of the investigation of alterations of the RAS and BRAF genes and, recently, also of HER2.

Also, the evaluation of the status of microsatellites is currently the gold standard for the molecular characterization of mCRC, which is necessary to select the most appropriate treatments. In addition to molecular characterization, there are several factors that influence treatment selection.

Its characteristics (comorbidities, age…) and the characteristics of the tumor (tumor burden, location of metastases…) must be taken into account. Currently, the first line of treatment is mainly based on chemotherapies that include doublets such as FOLFIRI or FOLFOX.

Depending on the state of the tumor, triplets such as FOLFOXIRI (folinic acid, 5-FU, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan) are chosen in certain patients. To apply effective treatment strategies based on precision medicine, it would be necessary to integrate all possible information about the tumor and its behavior.

And to do it –always according to the VHIO experts– from the exhaustive knowledge of the genomic alterations of the tumors to the expression of genes and proteins of the tumor microenvironment, and its dynamic changes in the course of the disease in each patient.

In this sense, the molecular stratification on which the current treatment of mCRC is based does not fully represent the heterogeneity of complex genotypes and phenotypes of this disease. In addition, another factor is added that adds complexity to characterize this disease: the intestinal microbiota.

Some recent studies have shown that there are bacteria that are related to the development and progression of colorectal cancer, as well as the response to treatment; it is a field of research in which different international groups and consortiums are working.

Bibliographic reference:

Fortunato Ciardiello, Davide Ciardiello, Giulia Martini, Stefania Napolitano, Josep Tabernero, Andres Cervantes. Clinical management of metastatic colorectal cancer in the era of precision medicine. CA Cancer J Clin. 2022;72:000-000.





Readings:

183