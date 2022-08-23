Predator movies from worst to best

Taking advantage of the recent premiere of Predator: La Presa (2022) I have decided to return to this section of the Boss and bring you all series ordered from worst to best. We include the crossovers alien vs predator. Without further delay we begin:

7.Alien vs. Predators 2 (2007)

An insult to creation Jim Thomas Y John Thomas. Directed by the Strause brothers, who since 2010 have had an empty curriculum and with actors we don’t know either, we find ourselves with a very poorly made and very dark film in which nothing is distinguished.

The film links directly to the end of the previous one. Let us remember that when the Predator marches on his ship, he carries a stowaway. But as I said, everything is wrong in this sequel, acrores, directors, photography, editing… (as if the other were a balm).

The film was the 48th highest-grossing film worldwide of 2007 with a box office of 130,290,885 million, in a year in which the franchises dominated the top positions. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End was the highest grossing $960,996,492he followed Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix with $941,676,843 and closed the podium Spiderman 3 with the not insignificant number of $894,983,373.

6. Predator (2018)

With the long-awaited Shane Black resurrected by the UCM Briefly, we got the worst of the worst in 2018. One could expect a lot of jokes to come from Black but what we couldn’t foresee was the goofy and bland characters he brought us to take on Predator.

This time we have a genetically enhanced Predator with DNA from other species. This one has no need to hide because of the strength it possesses. He is also accompanied by two huge dogs.

The movie has a lot of action but with very uninspired scenes that don’t remind us of the tension of old movies. We are before all a disaster and that coincides with the fact that it is the last film of Shane Black till the date.

Predator was a box office flop. With a budget of 88 million, it only generated $160,542,134, being the 51st highest grossing film of the year, in a 2018 in which we find up to 5 superhero films in the top ten. The highest grossing of the year was the monumental Avengers: Infinity War with $2,048,359,754, there is nothing. Black Panther followed with another barbarity, $1,346,913,161 and closed the podium John Anthony Bayonne with Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom with $1,308,467,944.

5. Predators (2010)

Very bad and boring in various sections. It’s the worst thing that can be said about a Predator movie. Here they kept sneaking us. All of us fans expected a crazy movie and we found ourselves with a covert and soulless remake of the original. Eight characters who do not know each other wake up on an island and soon realize that they are the prey of something big that is hidden on the island. All of them are expert warriors (except for one who claimed to be a doctor) but we will soon see that they are nothing against Predator.

In the movie we have Adrian Brody, Danny Trejo, Alice Braga or a still unknown Mahershala Ali.

It is the most respectful sequel to the original film and that is why it makes me very sad to see how badly it was done again.

Predators doesn’t work at the box office either. It is the 55th at the box office with $127,233,108. In the year that toy Story 3 was the highest grossing 1,066,969,703 $. the second was Alice in Wonderland with 1,025,467,110 $ and closed the podium Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 with $976,536,918.

4. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

It’s a shame how little respect was given to these two franchises with which big names in cinema were associated. We talk about Ridley Scott, John McTiernan, James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Danny Glover among many others.

However, for the film that united the two creatures, they have Paul W.S. Anderson director and a cast full of unknown faces.

In this film what fails are the humans. They are characters that do not interest us. For the rest, there are some other surprises in the form of combat between the two creatures. The premise isn’t bad either. The film is well directed by Anderson in what is perhaps his best film after end horizon.

alien vs predator was 30th at the box office with $177,427,090. A year dominated the podium by sequels. Shrek 2 was the highest grossing of the year with $928,760,770. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban did $795,634,069 Y Spiderman 2 of sam raimi closed the podium with the not insignificant number of $788,618,317.

3. Predator: The Prey (2022)

Very good movie, spectacular setting and great use of the Predator. While it is true that this Predator is very cunning, he takes a lot of hits and damage throughout the movie.

The tape is very respectful of the original and is made with great care. It also has nods to the first two films, highlighting the gun with which he closes the film, the same one that the Predator gives to Danny Glover.

I can’t give box office data because it’s a streaming tape but I can tell you that The Prey has reached the number 1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all the premieres of movies and television series. At the box office this year Top Gun Maverick has returned people to movie theaters, with a brutal collection that continues to add people to theaters today. Carries $1,354,758,251. Jurassic World: Dominion has so far risen to second place with $960,654,170. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness closes the podium for now with 954,860,995.

2. Predator 2 (1990)

Underrated piece of film, as my colleague Juanma pointed out in his review. You can read it by clicking here.

This time we changed the jungle of the jungle for the asphalt of a city in Los Angeles in the heat of a heat wave. It is true that we lose John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger along the way, in addition to the element of surprise. but the director stephen hopkins amply complies. And the cast is quite charismatic giving us very good characters. We talk about Danny Glover, Gary Busey, Ruben Blades, Maria Conchita Alonso, bill paxton Y Adam Baldwin.

Danny Glover is a great rival for the Predator, leaving us with very good moments like that ending when the ship gives him the gun in recognition of being a worthy rival.

Predator 2 was not successful at the box office. He ranked 38th with $30,669,413. Great classics in the first three positions. the first for Home alonewith $285,761,244the second place would be occupied by Ghostwith $217,631,306 and the third the movie Kevin Costner, Dancing with Wolveswith $184,208,848.

1. Predator (1987)

Masterpiece of the genre. An icon like the Austrian actor was up against a formidable creature. We are discovering the abilities of Predator throughout the film, highlighting the ability of camouflage.

Although I can only rave about this movie there is one thing where the sequel surpasses the original, in the characters. Harrigan’s (Glover) group is much more charismatic than Dutch’s (Schwarzenegger) group of mercenaries.

Predator is the twelfth highest-grossing film of the year with $59,735,548. The highest grossing of 1987 was a comedy, Three singles and a baby, with $167,780,960. Fatal Attraction was the second with $156,645,693 and the second part of Super Detective in Hollywood close the podium with $153,665,036.

What did you think of the ranking? Would you have put the new movie higher?

Greetings and be happy.