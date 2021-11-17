Predicting coffee and when the next recession will come

When I was little I lived near a coffee roaster. It was very small, they worked in an artisanal way, the owner was called Cesare and he still roasted the coffee with wood.

Now practically nobody does it anymore, it is too difficult, even if the result is extraordinary.

I loved the smell of freshly roasted coffee. I often went to see Cesare while he was making his work of art. When he was in the mood he would reveal some secrets to me and I was enchanted.

The thing that makes it difficult to toast with wood is that there is nothing predetermined, every time the cooking time changes, as does the necessary wood, which must be added or removed with skill. The exact point at which the coffee reaches the perfect roasting depends on many factors, you have to take them all into consideration, you can’t trust just one.

Cesare had an extraordinary talent, I remember that he kept repeating: timing is everything, the coffee must be removed at the right time, neither a moment before, nor a moment later.

Every time someone asks me to predict when a new recession will come, Caesar comes to mind.

If we think about it, recessions depend on many factors and we must try to have a general vision of the situation, we cannot trust only one element; Unfortunately, if understanding when the roasting is perfect is very difficult, understanding when a recession arrives is almost impossible.

The factors that determine a recession are infinite and often contradictory, moreover, if my friend Cesare could repeat the roasting several times a day, thus having such a case history as to allow him to make very reliable forecasts, recessions can be counted on the fingers of both hands. ; therefore, no factor can have a randomness that goes beyond the rigid rules of statistics, not even using the most sophisticated techniques of machine learning.

Knowing that a recession cannot be predicted with certainty can be frustrating, but being fully aware of it is a key factor in surviving in the investment world.

Once again diversification and planning are the fundamental pillars of any portfolio.

A well-constructed portfolio, adapted to the needs and objectives of the client, hardly changes over time, or rather it could change when the client’s needs or objectives change.

As mentioned on other occasions, trying to predict the future is fun and great entertainment, but it is a “Mission Impossible”. Beware of those who pretend to be Tom Cruise, the impossible missions are done only in the movies, our life instead is a real life, without stunts and without special effects.

However, we too can estimate what will happen in the future. What we can predict is not that difficult and you don’t even need a glass ball to do it.

What is certain is that there will be variability in the performance of our investments.

Knowing this variability and being prepared for the time of need is crucial in dealing with the storms and sudden climbs that financial markets regularly go through.

Fortunately, once again financial education and the particular branch of behavioral finance come to our aid: study, read and prepare for the storm to come.

We don’t know when, but we know the storm will come. In the same way, however, we also know that the sun will return to shine, the secret is to remain calm.

If it rains you just need an umbrella, of course you will not come out completely dry, but if you did things right before the rain, rest assured that everything that gets wet will be dry again in a reasonable time.