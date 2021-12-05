Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The lunch match valid for the sixteenth day of Serie A will be played at the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna Bologna And Fiorentina. Two teams that are doing very well in this first part of the season, even fighting for a European placement. At the moment, in fact, they are respectively in eighth and sixth place, paired in the standings with 24 points.

Bologna-Fiorentina, Sunday 5 December 2021 (12:30)

The Bologna began the season with the aim of pursuing a peaceful salvation. The Emilians, however, could also aim for something more if they were to be able to give continuity to their results compared to last year. The hosts have had a good performance, having collected 24 points and dream of Europe, being in eighth place but on par with sixth place and above all fourteen on the relegation zone. In the last round the team of Sinisa Mihajlovic beat Roma 1-0.

There Fiorentina began the new season after a rather troubled summer. The club, in fact, had decided to entrust the bench to Gennaro Gattuso but the coach decided to say goodbye due to the differences that arose in the transfer market. For this reason, then, the company has focused on Vincenzo Italiano, blown to La Spezia by paying the 1 million euro release clause. An excellent start to the season for the Viola, who have collected 24 points so far, in sixth place, less than seven from fourth place. In the last round came the home win for 3-1 against Sampdoria.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Bologna and Fiorentina, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Probable formations Bologna-Fiorentina

The Bologna coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, should rely on 3-4-2-1. Barrow will lead the attack, with Soriano and Sansone supporting the attacking midfielders. The outsiders, with the task of carrying out the two phases, will be De Silvestri and Dijks. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Svanberg and Dominguez.

The Fiorentina coach, Vincenzo Italiano, should take the field with the usual 4-3-3. Leading the attack will be this summer’s market object, Dusan Vlahovic, with Saponara and Nico Gonzalez on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Duncan, Torreira and Maleh.

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Svanberg, Dominguez, Dijks; Samson, Soriano; Barrow.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Maleh, Torreira, Duncan; Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Saponara.

Prediction Bologna-Fiorentina

At the Dall’Ara stadium a match is played between two teams who, having reached this point, dream of Europe.

At the Dall'Ara stadium a match is played between two teams who, having reached this point, dream of Europe.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced game.