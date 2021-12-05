Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The lunch match valid for the sixteenth day of Serie A will be played at the Penzo di Venezia between Venice And Hellas Verona. Both teams aim to stay in the Italian top league. The hosts are close to the hotspots from the rankings, while the guests are in a relatively quiet location, in tenth place.

Venice-Hellas Verona, Sunday 5 December 2021 (3:00 pm)

The Venice aim for a peaceful salvation. The Venetians achieved promotion last year by winning the playoffs, having the better of the Cittadella in the final. The team of Paolo Zanetti, had a decent start to the championship with 15 points collected in fifteen games, plus five on the relegation zone. In the last round came the heavy defeat at Atalanta 4-0.

L’Hellas Verona has given birth to a new cycle for next season. The company, after the farewell of Ivan Juric, had decided to rely on Eusebio Di Francesco to continue to amaze in the Italian top flight. Also this year the goal will be a peaceful salvation. The start of the championship, however, had been fluctuating with the club that exonerated Di Francesco, entrusting the bench to Tudor and with him there was the recovery. Now the Gialloblu have 20 points in the standings, they dream of Europe being tenths less than four from sixth place and have moved away from the relegation zone, with the third from last place at ten points. In the last round came the 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Venice and Hellas Verona, with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Probable formations Venezia-Hellas Verona

The Venezia coach, Paolo Zanetti, should rely on an offensive 4-3-3. Space for Okereke at the center of the attack, with Aramu and Johnsen on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be composed of Kiyine, Crnigoj and Busio.

The Hellas Verona coach, Igor Tudor, seems oriented to take the field with 3-5-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Caprari and Simeone. The external players, with the task of carrying out the double phase, will be Faraoni and Lazovic. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Ilic, Veloso and Barak.

Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Kiyine, Crnigoj, Busio; Aramu, Okereke, Johnsen.

Hellas Verona (3-5-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Miguel Veloso, Ilic, Barak, Lazovic; Caprari, Simeone.

Prediction Venezia-Hellas Verona

An important Venetian derby is being played at Penzo for the ambitions of the two teams.

For what concern prediction, we do not feel like betting on a fixed score, as we expect a very close race. For this reason, our advice is to focus on Odd sign, relying heavily on luck on the number of goals in this match (best odd 1.91 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a match with both teams to score and for this we recommend the Goal sign (best odd 1.67 on SNAI, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 300 €).