Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The Serie B 2021/2022 championship returns to the field to play the sixteenth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Sunday 5 December starting at 4.15 pm, puts Filippo Inzaghi’s Brescia and Giovanni Stroppa’s Monza in front of the Rigamonti stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Brescia-Monza.

Brescia-Monza

The Brescia he regained the top of the table in the midweek round, thanks to the success of Parma on the field and at the same time the home draw of Pisa against Perugia. The match of the Tardini against the yellow and blue, played on Wednesday evening, saw the Rondinelle win 1-0 thanks to the starting goal signed by Cistana already in the 7th minute. And so the team of Filippo Inzaghi rose to the command of the championship with 30 points , now plus one on the second Tuscans and two on the third Lecce.

For its part, the Monza on the other hand, he has just returned from his third victory in the last five outings of the season, more generally from the eighth result in a row. In fact, in the last round the Brianza clearly imposed themselves at home 4-1 over Cosenza, effectively closing the match in the first 22 minutes with a goal from Colpani and a brace from a wild Dany Mota. With this success the red and white of Giovanni Stroppa climbed back to fifth place with 25 points, the same as Ascoli and Benevento.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Brescia and Monza, with kick-off scheduled for 4.15 pm on Sunday 5 December 2021, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and Dazn’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Brescia-Monza

BRESCIA (4-3-3): Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac; Bertagnoli, Van de Looi, Bisoli; Spalek, Moreo, Palacio. Trainer: Filippo Inzaghi.

MONZA (3-5-2): By Gregorio; Donati, Marrone, Caldirola; Pereira, Valoti, Barberis, Colpani, D’Alessandro; Vignato, Dany Mota. Trainer: Giovanni Stroppa.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, it is a very important match for both and that sees Brescia slightly favorites.