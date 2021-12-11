Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the seventeenth day of Serie A will be played at the Penzo stadium in Venice Venice And Juventus. The two teams are in the running for extremely different goals. The hosts aim to stay in the top Italian league. The guests, on the other hand, want to get back in the running for a place in the Champions League.

Venice-Juventus, Saturday 11 December 2021 (18:00)

The Venice aim for a peaceful salvation. The Venetians achieved promotion last year by winning the playoffs, having the better of the Cittadella in the final. The team of Paolo Zanetti, had a decent start to the championship with 15 points collected in sixteen games, plus five on the relegation zone. In the last round came the daring defeat at home against Hellas Verona for 4-3 after having been in the lead by three goals.

Negative start to the championship for Juventus, who are trying to get back in the running for the top. Up to now he has collected 27 points and is in fifth place, on par with sixth Fiorentina, less than seven from fourth at Atalanta. Bianconeri who, therefore, must find continuity to climb positions in the standings. The team of Merry in the last round they beat Genoa 2-0 at home.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Venice and Juventus, with the kick-off scheduled at 6 pm, will be visible on live TV and in streaming on Dazn.

Probable formations Venezia-Juventus

The Venezia coach, Paolo Zanetti, should rely on an offensive 4-3-3. Space for Henry at the center of the attack, with Aramu and Johnsen on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be composed of Kiyine, Vacca and Busio.

Allegri seems oriented to confirm the 4-2-3-1 seen in the latest releases. Morata will lead the attack, with Bernardeschi, Dybala and Rabiot supporting the attacking midfielders. On the other hand, Bentancur and Locatelli should act as a screen in front of the defense.

VENICE (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Ampadu, Caldara, Haps; Busio, Vacca, Kiyine; Aramu, Henry, Johnsen. Herdsman Zanetti. JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Rabiot; Morata. Herds Allegri.