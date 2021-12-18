Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

There Lazio to try to get back in the running for the top of the standings. The Genoa to exit the relegation zone. These are the main themes of the match that will be played at the Olympic stadium in Rome, valid for the eighteenth day of Serie A. Two teams, therefore, looking for points for extremely different objectives.

Lazio-Genoa, Friday 17 December 2021 (6:30 pm)

There Lazio he wants to return to the Champions League after a disappointing year. So far, the performance has been very mixed. The Biancocelesti want to get back into the fight for fourth place, being ninth in the standings with 25 points, eleven points from fourth-placed Napoli and three less from sixth place. The team of Maurizio Sarri look for that continuity missed until now. In the last round came the 2-1 defeat at Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

The Genoa has lost an important element on the market such as Shomurodov, sold to Rome. The rossoblu, however, in the end decided to keep Goran Pandev, renewing the Macedonian striker’s contract for another year. The griffins have had a bad start, having collected 10 points in seventeen games, and are in full battle for the relegation zone, being in penultimate place, less than two from fourth from last. The team of Shevchenko in the last round she was defeated again, in the derby at home against Sampdoria for 3-1.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Lazio and Genoa, with kick-off scheduled for 18:30, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable Lazio-Genoa formations

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, will rely on the usual 4-3-3 seen so far. At the center of the trident will be Immobile, with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Luis Alberto, Cataldi and Milinkovic-Savic.

The Genoa coach, Shevchenko, should take the field with the 3-5-2. The attacking duo will be formed by Goran Pandev and Mattia Destro. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Hernani, Behrami and Touré, with Ghiglione and Cambiaso on their sides.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Basic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Vasquez, Bani; Ghiglione, Behrami, Tourè, Hernani, Cambiaso; Right, Pandev.

Prediction Lazio-Genoa

At the Olympic stadium two teams that have certainly disappointed expectations in this first part of the season face off.

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Lazio certainly have superior qualities compared to their opponents. For this reason, our advice is to focus on sign 1 (best odd 1.73 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a game full of goals and for this we recommend the Over 2.5 sign (best odd 1.58 on Eurobet, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 100 €).