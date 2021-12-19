Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The Spice to get away from the relegation zone, currently only two points away. L’Empoli to dream of Europe and keep away from the hotspots of the ranking. These are the main themes of the match that will be played at the Picco di La Spezia, valid for the eighteenth day of Serie A, the penultimate of the first round.

Spezia-Empoli, Sunday 19 December 2021 (15:00)

The Spice can only have the goal of salvation this season, as it has happened in recent years. The club has not made a significant transfer and is struggling a lot this year. The bench was entrusted to Thiago Motta, and the performance has been fluctuating. The hosts are currently fourth last with 12 points, plus two on the relegation zone. In the last round came the 2-0 defeat at Roma.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

L’Empoli returned to Serie A this season after spending two years in the cadet league. The Tuscans can only have the goal of saving themselves, even if it will not be easy. Last year the guests won the Serie B championship, finishing in first place with 73 points, plus four over the second Salernitana. The team of Andreazzoli in the championship he collected 26 points and is more than sixteen on the relegation zone but he can dream of being two points behind sixth place. In the last round came the surprising 1-0 success at Napoli.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Spezia-Empoli, with the kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and in streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable formations Spezia-Empoli

The coach from Spezia, Thiago Motta, should take the field with the 4-3-3. At the center of the attack will be Nzola, with Verde and Gyasi on either side. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Sala, Kovalenko and Maggiore.

The Empoli coach, Aurelio Andreazzoli, will take the field with the 4-3-1-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Pinamonti and Cutrone, with Bajrami free to act on the attacking midfielders line. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Henderson, Stulac and Ricci.

Spice (4-3-3): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Bastoni; Sala, Kovalenko, Major; Green, Nzola, Gyasi.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Ricci, Stulac, Henderson; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Cutrone.

Prediction Spezia-Empoli

At the Peak there is a real direct battle for salvation as both teams aim to stay in the top Italian league.

For what concern prediction, Spezia cannot afford any more missteps as they haven’t won for over a month. For this reason, our advice is to focus on sign 1 (best odd 2.45 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a game with few goals and for this we recommend the Under 2.5 sign (best odds 2.30 on Eurobet, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 100 €).