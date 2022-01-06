Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the twentieth day of Serie A, the first of the second round, between Sassuolo And Genoa. Both teams aim to stay in the Italian top league. However, guests need to make a turn as they are in the middle of the relegation zone. In the first leg there was a 2-2 draw.

Sassuolo-Genoa, Thursday 6 January 2022 (16:30)

Many things have changed in the house Sassuolo compared to last year. First of all, the technical guide changed, with the farewell of Roberto De Zerbi, who went to Shakhtar Donetsk, and the arrival in his place of Dionysus. The goal, therefore, is a peaceful salvation for a team that has also lost its striker, Ciccio Caputo, who was sold to Sampdoria. Fair first part of the championship, with 24 points collected in nineteen games, plus thirteen on the relegation zone. In the last round came the heavy 3-0 home defeat against Bologna.

The Genoa has lost an important element on the market such as Shomurodov, sold to Rome. The rossoblu, however, in the end decided to keep Goran Pandev, renewing the Macedonian striker’s contract for another year. The griffins had a disastrous first round, having collected only 11 points, and are in full battle for the relegation zone, being in third from last place, less than five from fourth from last. The team of Shevchenko in the last round he collected a good point by drawing 0-0 at home against Atalanta.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Sassuolo and Genoa, with kick-off scheduled at 16:30, will be visible on live TV and streaming on DAZN.

Probable formations Sassuolo-Genoa

The Sassuolo coach, Dionysus, will rely on an offensive 4-3-3. The attack trident will be formed by Berardi, Scamacca and Raspadori. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Frattesi, Maxime Lopez and Harroui.

The Genoa coach, Shevchenko, should take the field with the 3-5-2. The attacking duo will be formed by Goran Pandev and Mattia Destro. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Portanova, Badelj and Hernani, with Ghiglione and Cambiaso on their sides.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Harroui; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Trainer: Alessio Dionisi. GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Biraschi, Bani, Vazquez; Ghiglione, Hernani, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Pandev, Destro. Trainer: Andriy Shevchenko. Sassuolo-Genoa prediction Two teams face off at the Mapei Stadium aiming for salvation, even if the griffins are in the middle of the relegation zone. For what concern prediction, in our opinion Sassuolo have shown that they have better qualities than their opponents.