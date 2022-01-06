Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the twentieth day of Serie A, the first of the second round, between Lazio And Empoli. The two teams have very different seasonal goals. The hosts want to fight for a Champions League placement, while the guests are aiming for salvation after the promotion obtained last year.

Lazio-Empoli, Thursday 6 January 2022 (2.30 pm)

There Lazio he wants to return to the Champions League after a disappointing year. So far, the performance has been very mixed. The Biancocelesti want to get back into the fight for fourth place by being eighth in the standings with 31 points, seven points behind the fourth Atalanta and one less than sixth. The team of Maurizio Sarri look for that continuity missed until now. In the last round came the 3-1 away victory against Venice.

L’Empoli returned to Serie A this season after spending two years in the cadet league. The Tuscans can only have the goal of saving themselves, even if it will not be easy. Last year the guests won the Serie B championship, finishing in first place with 73 points, plus four over the second Salernitana. The team of Andreazzoli in the championship he has done very well having collected 27 points and is more than sixteen on the relegation zone but he can dream being five points behind sixth place. In the last round came the 4-2 home defeat against Milan.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Lazio and Empoli, with kick-off scheduled for 2.30 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on DAZN.

Probable Lazio-Empoli formations

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, will rely on the usual 4-3-3 seen so far. At the center of the trident will be Immobile, with Felipe Anderson and Pedro on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Luis Alberto, Cataldi and Milinkovic-Savic.

The Empoli coach, Aurelio Andreazzoli, will take the field with the 4-3-1-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Pinamonti and Di Francesco, with Bajrami free to act on the attacking midfielders line. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Bandinelli, Henderson and Ricci.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Tonelli, Luperto, Parisi; Henderson, Ricci, Bandinelli; Bajrami; Di Francesco, Pinamonti.

Prediction Lazio-Empoli

At the Olympic stadium, two teams face off with very different goals, with the hosts appearing to need the three points most.

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Lazio certainly has something more from a technical point of view.