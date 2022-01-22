Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The 2021/2022 Serie B championship returns to the field to play the twentieth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Friday 21 January starting at 20:30, puts Giuseppe Iachini’s Parma and Fabio Grosso’s Frosinone in front of the Ennio Tardini stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Parma-Frosinone.

Parma-Frosinone

The Parma did not take the field last weekend due to the postponement, due to Covid, of the home match against Crotone. And therefore the ‘break’ for the ducals was further lengthened, with the last challenge played on December 19th in the 2-0 victory won on the Alexandria field (thanks to the goals of Vazquez in the 31 ‘and Benedyczak in the 42’) . And so Giuseppe Iachini’s team is currently in twelfth place with 23 points, with six less than the playoff zone.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

On the other hand, the Frosinone instead he resumed his own path last Saturday, winning a 3-1 comeback on the field of leaders Pisa. Despite Ciano’s mistaken penalty at the start and Marsura’s Tuscan goal in the 46th minute, the Ciociari took the upper hand in the second half, scoring two goals from Zerbin (46 ‘and 71’) and Novakovich’s final trio in the 85th minute. ‘. A very precious success for Fabio Grosso’s team, which climbed to seventh place with 31 points.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Parma and Frosinone, with kick-off scheduled at 20:30 on Friday 21 January 2022, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and DAZN’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Parma-Frosinone

PARMA (3-4-1-2): Buffon; Osorio, Danilo, Cobbaut; Rispoli, Schiattarella, Sohm, Delprato; Vazquez; Tutino, English. Trainer: Giuseppe Iachini.

FROSINONE (4-3-3): Ravaglia; Kalaj, Gatti, Szyminski, Casasola; Lulic, Ricci, Boloca; Rowboat, Novakovich, Garritano. Trainer: Fabio Grosso.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, it is a match in which Parma starts as the favorite to win in the presence of a Frosinone who has shown, however, to be already healthy after the winter break. So you can very well opt for the sign x first half quoted at 2.10 by GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit). Alternatively you can play the sign Goals with best odds of 1.75 given by StarCasino, which offers new customers a 300% bonus on multiple multiples.