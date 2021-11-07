Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The Serie B 2021/2022 championship returns to the field to play the twelfth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Saturday 6 November starting at 18:30, puts Fabio Caserta’s Benevento and Fabio Grosso’s Frosinone in front of the Ciro Vigorito stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Benevento-Frosinone.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Benevento-Frosinone

The Benevento suffered his second defeat of the season last round, losing Monday at lunchtime in the 0-1 home match against Brescia. A match that seemed to end with a goalless draw, but a serious mistake by Letizia in the 89th minute paved the way for Tramoni who went all the way by beating Manfredini. With this knockout, the team led by Fabio Caserta dropped to fourth place with 19 points, now three to three from the leaders in Pisa.

On the other side there is a Frosinone in excellent shape and fresh from his fourth victory of the season, the second in the last three, thanks to the 2-1 home match against Crotone. The Ciociari have made their own the dispute of Benito Stirpe in comeback, going under at 46 ‘for the penalty of Maric but already drawing on 48’ with Charpentier. In the second half balance until minute 92, when it was Cicerelli who scored the decisive goal, pushing Fabio Grosso’s team up to sixth place with 18 points.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Benevento and Frosinone, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm on Saturday 6 November 2021, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and Dazn’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Benevento-Frosinone

BENEVENTO (4-3-3): Paleari; Letizia, Glik, Barba, Foulon; Viviani, Calò, Tello; Brignola, Lapadula, Ionita. Trainer: Fabio Caserta.

FROSINONE (4-3-3): Ravaglia; Casasola, Gatti, Szyminski, Zampano; Rohden, Ricci, Boloca; Dinghy, Ciano, Garritano. Trainer: Fabio Grosso.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, it is a match that sees Benevento starting slightly as the favorite, even if Frosinone is in excellent health and with high morale. So you can definitely aim for the sign 1x + Multigol 2-5 listed at 1.65 on GoldBet (welcome bonus up to € 50 on first deposit). Alternatively you can play the sign Goals on SNAI at 1.72, which offers new customers € 5 FREE + € 300 first deposit bonus.