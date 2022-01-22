Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the twenty-third day of Serie A, the fourth of the second round, between Genoa And Udinese. It is a direct battle for salvation as both aim to stay in the top Italian league. In the first leg match played at the Dacia Arena, the 0-0 draw came.

Genoa-Udinese, Saturday 22 January 2022 (15:00)

The Genoa it has performed far below expectations so far. Also at the corporate level there has been a change with the farewell of Prezioso. The German coach Alexander Blessin arrived on the bench, after Shevchenko’s exoneration and the lack of agreement with Labbadia. The ranking is merciless, with the penultimate place at 12 points, less than six from the fourth from last place. In the last round came the heavy 6-0 defeat at Fiorentina.

The goal ofUdinese even in this season it is a peaceful salvation. The start was quite mixed for a team that has lost two important elements that must be taken into account such as Juan Musso and Rodrigo De Paul. The Friulians are currently fourteenth in the standings with 20 points and have seven points clear of the relegation zone. The team of Cioffi in the last round he suffered a 2-0 defeat at Juventus.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Genoa and Udinese, with the kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on DAZN.

Probable lineups Genoa-Udinese

Genoa coach Alexander Blessin should take the field with a 3-5-2. The attacking duo will be formed by Goran Pandev and Mattia Destro. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Rovella, Badelj and Sturaro, with Hefti and Calafiori on their sides.

The Udinese coach, Cioffi, should take the field with the 3-5-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Deulofeu and Beto, with the Spaniard who will have mainly second-striker duties. In the middle of the field space for Arslan, Makengo and Walace, with Udogie and Soppy on their sides.

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu; Ostigard, Bani, Vanheusden; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Calafiori; Pandev, Destro.

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Perez, Nuytinck, Becao; Soppy, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Deulofeu, Beto.

Genoa-Udinese prediction

A last-ditch match for Genoa is being played at the Ferraris stadium, in the midst of a crisis of results.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced match with Udinese that will aim to bring home at least one point. We do not feel like putting our balance on a fixed sign, rather we recommend an unpublished sign, Penalty Yes during the match in favor of one of the two teams. Alternatively, we expect a game with few goals and for this we recommend the Under 2.5 sign.