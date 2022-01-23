Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the twenty-third day of Serie A, the fourth of the second round, between Spice And Sampdoria. Ligurian derby between two teams that have salvation as their goal, two points apart in the standings. In the first leg match played at the Ferraris in Genoa, the Sampdoria won 2-1.

Spezia-Sampdoria, Sunday 23 January 2022 (15:00)

The Spice can only have the goal of salvation this season, as it has happened in recent years. The club has not made a significant transfer and is struggling a lot this year. The bench was entrusted to Thiago Motta, and the performance has been fluctuating. The hosts are currently fifteenth with 22 points, plus six on the relegation zone. In the last round came the second consecutive victory, 2-1 at AC Milan.

There Sampdoria it has had a fairly complex performance and for this reason it seeks continuity to get away from hot areas. The club has decided to sack Roberto D’Aversa, entrusting the bench to Marco Giampaolo. The defeat suffered at home against Torino in the last round for 2-1 was decisive. Blucerchiati who are in fifth from last place with 20 points, plus four on the relegation zone.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Spezia and Sampdoria, with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on DAZN.

Probable formations Spezia-Sampdoria

The coach from Spezia, Thiago Motta, should take the field with the 4-3-3. The attack trident will consist of Gyasi, Manaj and Verde. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be composed of Kiwior, Kovalenko and Simone Bastoni.

The Sampdoria coach, Roberto D’Aversa, should rely on a classic 4-4-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Caputo and Gabbiadini. The outside midfielders will be Candreva and Thorsby. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Rincon and Ekdal.

SPICE (4-3-3): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kovalenko, Kiwior, Batons; Green, Manaj, Gyasi.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Dragusin, Augello; Candreva, Ekdal, Rincon, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Caputo.

Spezia-Sampdoria prediction

At the peak of La Spezia a very delicate match is being played given the ranking of the two teams, who are in full battle to avoid relegation.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced and hard fought Ligurian derby.