Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

At the Dacia Arena in Udine the match valid for the twelfth day of Serie A will be played between Udinese And Sassuolo. The hosts are in full crisis of results and are looking for a success that has been missing for too long. The guests, on the other hand, are looking for that continuity that has been missing until now.

Udinese-Sassuolo, Sunday 7 November 2021 (3:00 pm)

The goal ofUdinese even in this season it is a peaceful salvation. The start was quite mixed for a team that has lost two important elements that must be taken into account such as Juan Musso and Rodrigo De Paul. The Friulians are currently fourteenth in the standings with 11 points and have three points ahead of the relegation zone. The victory has been missing for eight games and for this reason now the position of Gotti, in the event of a misstep, it may be questioned. In the last round came the 2-0 defeat at Inter.

Many things have changed in the house Sassuolo compared to last year. First of all, the technical guide changed, with the farewell of Roberto De Zerbi, who went to Shakhtar Donetsk, and the arrival in his place of Dionysus. The goal, therefore, is a peaceful salvation for a team that has also lost its striker, Ciccio Caputo, who was sold to Sampdoria. Discreet start to the championship, with 14 points collected in eleven games, plus six on the relegation zone. In the last round came the 2-1 home defeat against Empoli.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Udinese and Sassuolo, with the kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Probable Udinese-Sassuolo formations

The Udinese coach, Luca Gotti, should rely on a covered 3-5-1-1. Leading the attack will be Beto, with Pereyra supporting the trocar. The outsiders, with the task of carrying out the two phases, will be Molina and Stryger Larsen. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Arslan, Walace and Makengo.

The Sassuolo coach, Dionysus, will take the field with an offensive 4-2-3-1. At the center of the attack Defrel is ahead in the runoff with Scamacca, with Boga, Traoré and Berardi supporting the attacking midfielders. On the other hand, Frattesi and Magnanelli should act as a screen in front of the defense.

UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Walace, Makengo, Arslan, Stryger Larsen; Pereyra; Beto. Trainer: Luca Gotti.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Magnanelli; Berardi, Traore, Boga; Defrel. Trainer: Alessio Dionisi.

Udinese-Sassuolo prediction

At the Dacia Arena, two teams compete in the standings and are separated by only three points in the standings.

At the Dacia Arena, two teams compete in the standings and are separated by only three points in the standings.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced game.