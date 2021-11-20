Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The big match of the thirteenth day of Serie A between Lazio And Juventus. It is a direct confrontation that is already very important for the Champions race, given that they face the fifth and eighth in the standings, separated by only three points. For this reason, in the event of the Biancocelesti’s success, the Bianconeri are likely to say goodbye to the race even for fourth place.

Lazio-Juventus, Saturday 20 November 2021 (18:00)

There Lazio he wants to return to the Champions League after a disappointing year. Up until now, the performance has been very mixed. The Biancocelesti are in full battle for the fourth place being fifth in the standings with 21 points, one distance from the fourth Atalanta and more than two on the sixth Roma. The team of Maurizio Sarri look for that continuity missed until now. In the last round, a 3-0 victory at home against Salernitana.

Negative start to the championship for Juventus, who are trying to get back in the running for the top. So far he has collected 18 points in the first twelve days, less than fourteen from the record. Bianconeri who, therefore, must find continuity to climb positions in the standings. The team of Merry in the last round he beat Fiorentina 1-0 at home.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Lazio and Juventus, with the kick-off scheduled at 6 pm, will be visible on live TV and in streaming on Dazn.

Probable Lazio-Juventus formations

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, will rely on the usual 4-3-3 seen so far. At the center of the trident there will be Pedro in the role of false nueve, as Immobile is out, with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Luis Alberto, Leiva and Milinkovic-Savic.

The Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, relies on a classic 4-4-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Chiesa and Morata. The outside midfielders will be Rabiot and Cuadrado, while in the middle of the field there should always be Locatelli and McKennie.

Lazio (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, de Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata.

Prediction Lazio-Juventus

A crucial match is being played at the Olympic stadium in Rome, especially for Juventus, which cannot afford to lose.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced game. For this reason, our advice is to focus on x sign. Alternatively, we expect a match with both teams scoring and for this we recommend the Goal sign.