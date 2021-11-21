Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The Serie B 2021/2022 championship returns to the field to play the thirteenth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Saturday 20 November starting at 18:30, puts Cristian Brocchi’s Vicenza and Filippo Inzaghi’s Brescia in front of the Romeo Menti stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Vicenza-Brescia.

Vicenza-Brescia

The Vicenza suffered, in this first part of the championship to be forgotten, the tenth defeat of the season in the last round, losing 2-1 at Ascoli. A challenge that the reds and whites saw compromised in the first half with the goals from the Marche region at 19 ‘by Dionisi and at 42’ with an own goal by Brosco. In the second half, Diaw’s first center of the season did not help to avoid the knockout, with Brocchi’s team remaining in penultimate place with 4 points.

On the other side there is a Brescia instead in excellent shape and leapt to the top of the standings before the break, thanks to the 1-0 home win against Pordenone. The Rondinelle brought the match to their side with Moreo’s goal in the 77th minute, bending the excellent resistance of the Friulians. A success that, as mentioned, led the team led by Filippo Inzaghi to the top of the championship with 24 points, plus one over Lecce and two over Pisa and Reggina.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Vicenza and Brescia, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm on Saturday 20 November 2021, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and Dazn’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Vicenza-Brescia

VICENZA (3-4-1-2): Large; Ierardi, Pasini, Padella; Bruscagin, Taugourdeau, Ranocchia, Calderoni; Dalmonte; Meggiorini, Diaw. Trainer: Cristian Brocchi.

BRESCIA (4-3-3): Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac; Bertagnoli, Van de Looi, Bisoli; Tramoni, Bajic, Palacio. Trainer: Filippo Inzaghi.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, it is a match that sees Brescia starting decidedly favorite to win, with a Vicenza in evident difficulty.