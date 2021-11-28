Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The 2021/2022 Serie B championship returns to the field to play the fourteenth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Saturday 27 November starting at 4.15 pm, puts Filippo Inzaghi’s Brescia and Luca D’Angelo’s Pisa in front of the Rigamonti stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Brescia-Pisa.

Brescia-Pisa

The Brescia confirmed to be in excellent form, hitting the third consecutive victory last Saturday in the 3-2 won on the field of Vicenza. Menti’s challenge went badly on 18 ‘with Proia’s Vicenza goal, but with the reaction of the Rondinelle which led to Palacio’s goals on 21’ and Bertagnoli on 40 ‘. In the decisive second half Joronen with a penalty saved from Diaw in the 70th minute, before Bertagnoli’s trio again in the 81st minute. In the final, suffering after Giacomelli’s winning free-kick (84 ‘), but with Inzaghi’s team to hold out and stay on top at 27 points.

On the other side there is a Pisa back to winning in the last round, after a not exciting series made up of three draws and two defeats. The success of the Tuscans came in the 1-0 home match at Benevento, with the challenge of the Arena Garibaldi decided at the start by Cohen’s free-kick which completely surprised Paleari. An even more precious success given the absences due to disqualification of Nagy, Touré and Lucca. With this success D’Angelo’s team rose to second place with 25 points.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Brescia and Pisa, with kick-off scheduled at 4.15 pm on Saturday 27 November 2021, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and Dazn’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Brescia-Pisa

BRESCIA (4-3-3): Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac; Bertagnoli, Van de Looi, Bisoli; Leris, Bajic, Palacio. Trainer: Filippo Inzaghi.

PISA (3-5-2): Nicolas; Hermannsson, Caracciolo, Leverbe; Birindelli, Nagy, Marin, Gucher, Beruatto; Sibilli, Lucca. Trainer: Luca D’Angelo.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, we expect to see a very intense but also decidedly balanced match. However, Brescia starts as favorites.