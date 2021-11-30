Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

The match valid for the fifteenth day of Serie A between Fiorentina And Sampdoria. The hosts are looking for points to continue dreaming of Europe. The guests, on the other hand, want to get away from the hotspots, as the relegation zone is only five points away.

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Tuesday 30 November 2021 (6:30 pm)

There Fiorentina began the new season after a rather troubled summer. The club, in fact, had decided to entrust the bench to Gennaro Gattuso but the coach decided to say goodbye due to the differences that arose in the transfer market. For this reason, then, the company has focused on Vincenzo Italiano, blown to La Spezia by paying the 1 million euro release clause. An excellent start to the season for the Viola, who collected 21 points in fourteen games, in seventh place, less than seven from fourth place. In the last round came the 2-1 defeat at Empoli.

There Sampdoria he had a fairly complex start to the season and for this reason he seeks continuity to get away from the hot areas. The club greeted Claudio Ranieri at the end of last season and for this reason the patron, Massimo Ferrero, decided to entrust the bench to Roberto D’Aversa. 15 points collected by the Sampdoria in the first fourteen days, which are worth the fifteenth place, plus five on the third from last place. In the last round came the 3-1 home win against Hellas Verona.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria, with kick-off scheduled at 18:30, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Probable formations Fiorentina-Sampdoria

The Fiorentina coach, Vincenzo Italiano, should take the field with the usual 4-3-3. Leading the attack will be this summer’s market object, Dusan Vlahovic, with Saponara and Nico Gonzalez on his sides. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Duncan, Torreira and Bonaventura.

The Sampdoria coach, Roberto D’Aversa, should rely on a classic 4-4-2. The attacking couple will be formed by Caputo and Gabbiadini. The outside midfielders will be Antonio Candreva and Verre. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Adrien Silva and Thorsby.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Venuti, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Gonzalez, Vlahovic, Saponara.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Silva, Verre; Gabbiadini, Caputo.

Fiorentina-Sampdoria prediction

Two teams compete for two different goals at the moment at the Franchi in Florence.

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Fiorentina certainly has something more from a technical point of view. Alternatively, we expect a game with many goals.