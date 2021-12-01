Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

At the Dall’Ara stadium in Bologna the match valid for the fifteenth day of Serie A will be played between Bologna And Rome. The hosts got off to a good start and now they even dream of Europe. The guests, on the other hand, are in full battle for a place in the Champions League. The two teams in the standings are separated by four points.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Bologna-Rome, Wednesday 1 December 2021 (6.30 pm)

The Bologna began the season with the aim of pursuing a peaceful salvation. The Emilians, however, could also aim for something more if they were to be able to give continuity to their results compared to last year. The hosts have had a good performance, having collected 21 points and dream of Europe, being in ninth place but on par with sixth place and above all plus eleven on the relegation zone. In the last round the team of Sinisa Mihajlovic he beat Spezia 1-0 away.

There Rome began the new year with the aim of returning to fight at the top of the championship. The team of José Mourinho he had a good start to the season but there has been a decline in the last few outings. Fifth place in the standings with 25 points, three less than fourth. In the last round came the second consecutive victory, at home against Torino 1-0.

Never seen bonuses!



💰 up to € 500 in BONUS WAGERING

💰 + € 5 in REAL BONUS to the 1st deposit

💰 + 10% CASH BACK for 12 months FIND OUT MORE

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Bologna and Rome, with the kick-off scheduled at 18:30, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable formations Bologna-Rome

The Bologna coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, should rely on 3-4-2-1. Arnautovic will lead the attack, with Soriano and Barrow supporting the attacking midfielders. The outsiders, with the task of carrying out the two phases, will be Orsolini and Hickey. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Svanberg and Dominguez.

The Roma coach, José Mourinho, it seems oriented to deploy the 4-2-3-1. Leading the attack will always be Abraham, with Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan and El Shaarawy supporting the trocar, as Pellegrini is out. Veretout and Diawara should act as a screen in front of the defense.

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Orsolini, Svanberg, Dominguez, Hickey; Barrow, Soriano; Arnautovic.

Rome (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Veretout, Diawara; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Prediction Bologna-Rome

At the Dall’Ara stadium two teams divided by only four points face off and for this reason every discussion is still open.

For what concern prediction, we expect a very balanced game and for this reason our advice is to focus on x sign (best odd 3.60 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a match with both teams to score and for this we recommend the Goal sign (best odds 1.50 on Eurobet, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 100 €).