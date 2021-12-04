Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

At the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples the match valid for the sixteenth day of Serie A between Naples And Atalanta. It is a real direct confrontation at the top of the standings as the first and fourth are facing each other. The two teams are separated by five points and for this reason a success could be fundamental for the continuation of the year.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 25% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Napoli-Atalanta, Saturday 4 December 2021 (8.45 pm)

In the league the performance of the Naples it’s been great so far. The Azzurri have subverted all predictions so far. The Neapolitans are at the top of the table with 36 points, plus one over Milan and two over Inter third. The team of Luciano Spalletti in the last round she made a false step by drawing 2-2 at Sassuolo, after being two goals ahead.

L’Atalanta aim high this season in the league. The Goddess, in fact, aims to reach the top four in the standings to achieve a placement in the top European competition. Something that is far from obvious given that only three years ago the Percassi club participated in the Champions League for the first time in its history. The team of Gasperini is recovering after a complex start. There are 31 points collected so far, fourth place and plus six in fifth place and five less than the record. In the last round came the clear home victory for 4-0 against Venice.

Never seen bonuses!



💰 up to € 500 in BONUS WAGERING

💰 + € 5 in REAL BONUS to the 1st deposit

💰 + 10% CASH BACK for 12 months FIND OUT MORE

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Napoli and Atalanta, with kick-off scheduled at 20:45, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable formations Napoli-Atalanta

The Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, will take the field with an offensive 4-3-3. The attack trident will be formed by Lozano, Mertens and Insigne. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Demme, Lobotka and Zielinski, favorite over Elmas.

The Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, does not change relying on 3-4-2-1. Space forward for Zapata, while Muriel will start from the bench, with Pasalic and Malinovskyi supporting the attacking midfielders. In the middle of the field, space for De Roon and Freuler, with Zappacosta and Maehle on either side.

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Manolas, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Insigne.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, Freuler, De Roon; Zappacosta; Malinovskyi, Pasalic; Zapata.

Prediction Napoli-Atalanta

At the Diego Maradona Stadium promises to be a spectacular match between two teams that are playing very well in this first part of the season.

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Atalanta have something more than their opponents, given that Napoli have too many absences having to do without Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ruiz and Osimhen. For this reason, our advice is to focus on sign 2 (best odd 3 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a game with many goals and for this we recommend the Over 2.5 sign (best odds 1.55 on Eurobet, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 100 €).