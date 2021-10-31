Prediction, Probable Formations and How to See it on TV and Streaming

There Fiorentina to stay in the running for a European placement. The Spice to try to get away from the hotspots of the ranking. These are the main themes of the match that will be played at the Franchi stadium in Florence, valid for the eleventh day of Serie A. Two teams, therefore, looking for points for slightly different objectives.

Bonus € 160

Welcome bonus of 100% up to € 50 on the first deposit + € 5 per week for 21 weeks. VERIFY

Fiorentina-Spezia, Sunday 1 November 2021 (3:00 pm)

There Fiorentina began the new season after a rather troubled summer. The club, in fact, had decided to entrust the bench to Gennaro Gattuso but the coach decided to say goodbye due to the differences that arose in the transfer market. For this reason, then, the company has focused on Vincenzo Italiano, blown to La Spezia by paying the 1 million euro release clause. A discreet start to the season for the Viola, who have collected 15 points in ten games, in eighth place, four less than fourth in Rome. In the last round came the 1-0 defeat at Lazio.

The new Spice license plate Thiago Motta he is called upon not to make the former mister Vincenzo Italiano regret, who has left for Florence. Along with the coach, he also greeted Liguria with the likes of Estevez, Farias, Piccoli and Pobega. New purchases, few and young, must prove that they are up to par. The start of the championship was mixed, with 8 points collected in the first nine days, plus one on the relegation zone. In the last round came the 1-1 draw against Genoa.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Fiorentina and Spezia, with the kick-off scheduled at 3 pm, will be visible on live TV and streaming on Dazn.

Watch all Serie A TIM matches on DAZN for € 29.99 / month. ACTIVATE NOW

Probable formations Fiorentina-Spezia

The Fiorentina coach, Vincenzo Italiano, should take the field with the usual 4-3-3. Leading the attack will be this summer’s market item, Dusan Vlahovic, with Callejon and Sottil on either side. The midfield hinge, on the other hand, should be made up of Castrovilli, Torreira and Bonaventura.

The coach from Spezia, Thiago Motta, should take the field with the 4-2-3-1. At the center of the attack will be Nzola, with Verde, Salcedo and Gyasi free to act on the line of attacking midfielders. In the middle of the field, however, there should be Kovalenko and Maggiore.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli; Sottil, Vlahovic, Callejon.

Spice (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Ferrer, Hristov, Nikolaou, Batons; Kovalenko, Major; Green, Salcedo, Gyasi; Nzola.

Fiorentina-Spezia prediction

At the Franchi in Florence two teams face each other with roses that seem to have at least different values ​​on paper.

Loading... Advertisements

For what concern prediction, in our opinion Fiorentina have something more than their rivals. For this reason, our advice is to focus on sign 1 (best odd 1.55 on GoldBet, which offers new members a welcome bonus of € 50 + € 5 per week for 21 weeks). Alternatively, we expect a game with many goals and for this we recommend the Over 2.5 sign (best odds 1.55 on SNAI, which it offers to new customers 5 € NOW + a bonus up to 300 €).