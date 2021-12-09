predictions and advances, Juve Psg risk, Inter one English- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

For the bianconeri it is also possible to cross paths with Diego Pablo Simeone’s Atletico, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Salzburg, while the Nerazzurri could touch one between Ajax, Bayern and Lille

Waiting for a match between Atalanta and Villarreal, recovery of the match postponed due to snow on Wednesday 8 December, 15 teams qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

When are the Champions draws The draw set in Nyon, in Switzerland, Monday 13 December at 13: the matches will be played on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February and the return matches on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March. The eight group winners – and they are the top seeds – are Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Lille. The second ones are PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Chelsea, Benfica, Salzburg, and one between Atalanta and Villarreal in fact.

Champions League draw predictions As is known, teams from the same nation cannot be met in the second round by regulation. Therefore, matches are prohibited between Inter and Juventus or between Manchester City (or Manchester United or Liverpool) against Chelsea, defending champion. Furthermore, no crossbreeding between teams that come from the same group. From this year there is an epochal change: the away goals rule no longer exists. So in the event of a 1-0 victory at home and a 2-1 defeat away from home, it goes to extra time and eventually to penalties. That said, for example, the rules restrict Chelsea’s rivals to just four teams: Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Lille. Three out of four would represent a very complicated obstacle for Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

Dangerous teams for the Italians Who will our Italians be able to fish? Having finished second in their group after the defeat against Real Madrid (2-0), Inter are likely to cross an Englishwoman between Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool (who have already won twice with Milan in the group stage) , but also Ajax, Bayern Munich and Lille, with one of the latter three which will be removed because it will necessarily play against Chelsea. Juventus has only one very dangerous opponent to avoid: the Psg of Messi, Mbapp and Neymar, a discourse which also applies to the other five first (excluding Manchester City and Lille, which cannot cross the Parisians). Villarreal is also in contention for the bianconeri, otherwise Diego Pablo Simeone’s obstinate Atletico will remain, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Salzburg. Finally, Atalanta. It all depends on the race on Thursday 9 December. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has only one result: to beat the Spaniards. In the event of a tie or defeat, the Goddess is relegated to the Europa League. If he passes, however, he can catch a Premier club – Manchester City or Liverpool – but also Ajax, Real Madrid (as in last season), Bayern Munich and Lille. In short, it risks not being easy for any of our three teams still in the running.