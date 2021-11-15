predictions and rumors about new free PS4 and PS5 games

What will be the free PlayStation Plus games in December 2021? There are still no announcements or indications from Sony but as always in the middle of the month it is time to report rumors, speculations and forecasts on the new free PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5.

We know the November 2021 PlayStation Plus games will be available for download until December 6th with the sole exception of the free PSVR games available until January 3rd, this does not offer us any kind of start to understand what the next games will be arriving in December. We don’t know if Sony will give away more PlayStation VR games in December but at the moment, the hypothesis seems unlikely.

It must be said that it is increasingly difficult to make accurate predictions since compared to the past, Sony does not seem to follow a precise strategy for the games to be added to the PlayStation Plus lineup for months. Among the third-party games we mention Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition, Godfall and Fuser or maybe you could think of Just Dance 2021, great party game for the Christmas season. Among the eligible candidates rumored on several occasions, also It Takes Two (among the free Xbox Game Pass games in November) and Mafia Definitive Edition.

Moving on to first party games, the names in this case are always the same ones mentioned for months, we go from Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition to God of War, passing through Dreams and Gran Turismo Sport, Besides Sackboy A Great Adventure, while it is obviously unrealistic to think of games like Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, too recent and still in the Top 10 in many countries of the world.