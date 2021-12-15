predictions of new free PS4 and PS5 games

The year is about to end and it is already time to move towards 2022, arriving in the middle of the month as usual PlayStation Plus game predictions for January 2022 based on rumors, leaks, speculations and sensations, with the aim of understanding what games could be offered by Sony to subscribers in the first month of the new year.

Unlike what happened in the past, in recent times Sony’s strategies on free PlayStation Plus games have been not very linear and not always in focus, therefore it is not easy to speculate which games will arrive on PS Plus.

Starting from independent productions, a probable candidate is The Pathless, released in November 2020 as the launch game of PlayStation 5, the title of Annapurna it has been overshadowed by more noble productions and the addition to the PlayStation Plus catalog could be a good way to relaunch the game and give new visibility to the project. Even Streets of Rage 4 could be in the running to make its appearance in the Instant Game Collection catalog, we are certainly talking about a very popular game that has met with some success with audiences and critics.

As for AAA games, however, one of the most popular titles is mentioned (for example by PSU) DiRT 5 of Codemasters and the names of Borderlands 3, Watch Dogs Legion And Sniper Elite V2 Remastered. However, as mentioned, these are pure speculations and personal predictions not based on rumors or concrete clues.