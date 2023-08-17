Predictions that 7 artists were “canceled”

king’s woolheadlines once again, not only for their successful concerts in Mexico City, but also for Prediction Which he would have done a few years back and that, according to some followers, now seems to be coming true in the world of entertainment.

See more

The 38-year-old singer may have issued an interesting prediction through a post Instagram in 2020, in which he harshly questioned the music industry and attacked some artists. In the light of current events, this revelation has resurfaced and taken on a new meaning.

In this publication, the title questions for culture, Lana identified 7 famous artists who, in her opinion, “glamorize abuse” and objectify women with their songs. the mentioned artists were Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé.

In case you missed it: Tokischa is seen enjoying “Barrio Bravo” with Miche and eating tripe tacos.

@reregrande lana saw the future #lanadelray #foryou ♬ original sound – king

It’s interesting how some of the controversies surrounding these artists seem to confirm Lana Del Rey’s predicament. For example, Doja Cat experienced a massive drop in her following after an incident with her fans. Ariana Grande faces charges of housebreaking over an alleged affair with a married co-star. Camila Cabello has been the subject of controversy regarding her relationship Raw Alejandro and its expected effect on the separation of Rosalia.

@Unattractive #lanadelray #dojacat #arianagrande #beyonce ♬ original sound – kyle

Cardi B didn’t escape controversy after throwing a microphone at a fan who spilled beer at her, and Nicki Minaj drew attention for a fake shooting at her home. Although Kehlani stayed relatively out of the conflict, a rumor about her leg injury went viral.

As far as Beyonce’s last name on Lana Del Rey’s prediction list is concerned, she is still facing controversy that led to her being “canceled”. However, some followers speculate that it may only be a matter of time.

Continue Reading: Was It Nicolitas? Wendy lost her Instagram account with over 6 million followers

Lana Del Rey’s Prediction It has gained new life and relevance amid situations involving these artists. Although she was initially the subject of negative criticism, it seems some recent events are shedding light on the concerns Lana Del Rey expressed in her 2020 post.