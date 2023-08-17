Sports

Predictions that 7 artists were “canceled”

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 23 2 minutes read

king’s woolheadlines once again, not only for their successful concerts in Mexico City, but also for Prediction Which he would have done a few years back and that, according to some followers, now seems to be coming true in the world of entertainment.

The 38-year-old singer may have issued an interesting prediction through a post Instagram in 2020, in which he harshly questioned the music industry and attacked some artists. In the light of current events, this revelation has resurfaced and taken on a new meaning.

In this publication, the title questions for culture, Lana identified 7 famous artists who, in her opinion, “glamorize abuse” and objectify women with their songs. the mentioned artists were Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé.

In case you missed it: Tokischa is seen enjoying “Barrio Bravo” with Miche and eating tripe tacos.

@reregrande

lana saw the future #lanadelray #foryou

♬ original sound – king

It’s interesting how some of the controversies surrounding these artists seem to confirm Lana Del Rey’s predicament. For example, Doja Cat experienced a massive drop in her following after an incident with her fans. Ariana Grande faces charges of housebreaking over an alleged affair with a married co-star. Camila Cabello has been the subject of controversy regarding her relationship Raw Alejandro and its expected effect on the separation of Rosalia.

@Unattractive

#lanadelray #dojacat #arianagrande #beyonce

♬ original sound – kyle

Cardi B didn’t escape controversy after throwing a microphone at a fan who spilled beer at her, and Nicki Minaj drew attention for a fake shooting at her home. Although Kehlani stayed relatively out of the conflict, a rumor about her leg injury went viral.

As far as Beyonce’s last name on Lana Del Rey’s prediction list is concerned, she is still facing controversy that led to her being “canceled”. However, some followers speculate that it may only be a matter of time.

Continue Reading: Was It Nicolitas? Wendy lost her Instagram account with over 6 million followers

Lana Del Rey’s Prediction It has gained new life and relevance amid situations involving these artists. Although she was initially the subject of negative criticism, it seems some recent events are shedding light on the concerns Lana Del Rey expressed in her 2020 post.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner2 days ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Hugo Lloris throws Dibu Martínez dart; ‘I’m too rational’Halftime

January 9, 2023

Megan Fox joins the action heroes in The Expendables 4

4 days ago

REVIEW: “Agent Stone”, a terrific spy film from Gal Gadot’s directorial debut

5 days ago

One of Jennifer Lopez’s best tricks for getting a better body is eating pasta and her latest video proves it.

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button